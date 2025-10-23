 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20440889 Edited 23 October 2025 – 16:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
UPDATE: Unity version to 2021.3.45f2 - Unity security vulnerability closure
FIX: jp localization of contract rejection dialog

Windows Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
macOS Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
Linux Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
