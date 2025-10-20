The long-awaited Campaign Mode has arrived!
For the first time, you can experience Expansion as a full single-player strategy adventure — complete with structured missions, narrative progression, and escalating challenges.
Step into the role of a corporate commander fighting for control of the outer systems. Build your deck, deploy units with your hands, and lead your company through a series of missions where every victory pushes your expansion further.
What’s New
Campaign Mode – A complete single-player experience with unique missions.
Progression & Variety – Missions introduces new units and challenges.
Expanded Lore – Learn more about the universe of Expansion through in-mission briefings and outcomes.
Updated AI & Balancing – Refined encounters for smarter and more engaging battles.
The Campaign Update transforms Expansion from a fast-paced competitive RTS into a full strategic journey — built from the ground up for VR.
Changed files in this update