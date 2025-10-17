 Skip to content
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20440827 Edited 18 October 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re thrilled to release our first major update for Knight of Justice — bringing new languages, smoother combat pacing, and several visual, performance, and stability improvements!

Language Expansion

  • Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese are now fully supported!

  • You can switch languages from:
    Main Menu → Extra → Graphics → Language

Visual & Performance Updates

  • Adjusted color balance and lighting for several levels.

  • Adjusted some map design for the Coastal Camp map.

  • Fixed an issue where graphics quality settings were not applied correctly.

  • Adjusted several units’ culling distances for improved performance and visibility.

  • Integrated the latest Unity security patch for the recent Unity security issue.

Gameplay & Balance Improvements

  • Faster battle pacing: some mission's enemy wave spawn times shortened for smoother combat flow.

  • Wendigo boss HP reduced in “Hunting Forest.”

  • Fixed missing enemy spawns in the Temple Defense mission.

  • Improved tutorial missions with area beacons marking enemy positions.

  • The opening story scene and some in game conversations can now be skipped by pressing Enter.

Other Fixes

  • Corrected several UI text errors.

Thank you all for the amazing support since launch — your feedback continues to help shape Knight of Justice!
We hope these improvements make your adventure even smoother, faster, and more enjoyable. ⚔️✨

