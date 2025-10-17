We’re thrilled to release our first major update for Knight of Justice — bringing new languages, smoother combat pacing, and several visual, performance, and stability improvements!

Language Expansion

Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese are now fully supported!

You can switch languages from:

Main Menu → Extra → Graphics → Language

Visual & Performance Updates

Adjusted color balance and lighting for several levels.

Adjusted some map design for the Coastal Camp map.

Fixed an issue where graphics quality settings were not applied correctly.

Adjusted several units’ culling distances for improved performance and visibility.

Integrated the latest Unity security patch for the recent Unity security issue.

Gameplay & Balance Improvements

Faster battle pacing: some mission's enemy wave spawn times shortened for smoother combat flow.

Wendigo boss HP reduced in “Hunting Forest.”

Fixed missing enemy spawns in the Temple Defense mission.

Improved tutorial missions with area beacons marking enemy positions.

The opening story scene and some in game conversations can now be skipped by pressing Enter.

Other Fixes

Corrected several UI text errors.

Thank you all for the amazing support since launch — your feedback continues to help shape Knight of Justice!

We hope these improvements make your adventure even smoother, faster, and more enjoyable. ⚔️✨