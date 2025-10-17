🚀 About this update

Originally planned for December, but released early after several intense days of work, to free up time for our new upcoming VR game (not related to vehicles).

Currently available only on Meta.



🚚 What’s New



Added a new long truck with a flatbed.



Added the promised Super B flatbed trailer.



GPS rotated to better match real-life positioning.



Improved trailer generation to prevent spawn issues.



Tanker trailer added to Free Roam.



🐞 Fixes



Fixed several bugs from last week’s 2.3 update.