🚀 About this update
Originally planned for December, but released early after several intense days of work, to free up time for our new upcoming VR game (not related to vehicles).
Currently available only on Meta.
🚚 What’s New
Added a new long truck with a flatbed.
Added the promised Super B flatbed trailer.
GPS rotated to better match real-life positioning.
Improved trailer generation to prevent spawn issues.
Tanker trailer added to Free Roam.
🐞 Fixes
Fixed several bugs from last week’s 2.3 update.
Update 2.4 – Early December Release
