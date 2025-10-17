 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20440799 Edited 17 October 2025 – 19:39:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🚀 About this update
Originally planned for December, but released early after several intense days of work, to free up time for our new upcoming VR game (not related to vehicles).
Currently available only on Meta.

🚚 What’s New

Added a new long truck with a flatbed.

Added the promised Super B flatbed trailer.

GPS rotated to better match real-life positioning.

Improved trailer generation to prevent spawn issues.

Tanker trailer added to Free Roam.

🐞 Fixes

Fixed several bugs from last week’s 2.3 update.

