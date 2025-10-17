 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20440789
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch notes:
  • General Code cleanup and code commenting.
  • Code optimizations.
  • Fixed issue with empty inventory slots showing white.
  • Added Greek, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Vietnamese as languages.
  • Added game Icon.

