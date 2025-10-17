 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20440665 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added five new unlockable Baubles, Friendly Frog, Tepid Toad, Resourceful Rabbit, Magestic Mole, Four Piece Puzzle

  • Rebranded old Four Piece Puzzle Bauble to Safety Scissors

  • Changed Domino Bauble to Uncommon from Legendary and Finger monster to Rare from Legendary

  • Magic Mirror special card changed to Rare from Uncommon

  • Fixed Save Variant button not working in daily menu

  • Fixed theme not applying to overwrite button first time the options dialog is presented

  • Fixed buttons appearing as though they were being pressed after using them with controller

  • When there are two or more Baubles in the Bauble information panel, the second is now automatically selected on controller to prevent the first being hidden by the tooltip

  • Fixed menu controller selection groups not being disabled when closing the menu with the start button on controller

  • Fixed collecting many chips at once causing a noticeable stutter

  • Rewrote scastronomy deck unlock text to make it clearer

  • Fixed hand reorganization sorting to prevent cards of the same type from changing positions needlessly

  • Cursor now disabled when using controller

Changed files in this update

