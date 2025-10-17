Added five new unlockable Baubles, Friendly Frog, Tepid Toad, Resourceful Rabbit, Magestic Mole, Four Piece Puzzle
Rebranded old Four Piece Puzzle Bauble to Safety Scissors
Changed Domino Bauble to Uncommon from Legendary and Finger monster to Rare from Legendary
Magic Mirror special card changed to Rare from Uncommon
Fixed Save Variant button not working in daily menu
Fixed theme not applying to overwrite button first time the options dialog is presented
Fixed buttons appearing as though they were being pressed after using them with controller
When there are two or more Baubles in the Bauble information panel, the second is now automatically selected on controller to prevent the first being hidden by the tooltip
Fixed menu controller selection groups not being disabled when closing the menu with the start button on controller
Fixed collecting many chips at once causing a noticeable stutter
Rewrote scastronomy deck unlock text to make it clearer
Fixed hand reorganization sorting to prevent cards of the same type from changing positions needlessly
Cursor now disabled when using controller
17th October 2025 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
