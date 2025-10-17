Added five new unlockable Baubles, Friendly Frog, Tepid Toad, Resourceful Rabbit, Magestic Mole, Four Piece Puzzle

Rebranded old Four Piece Puzzle Bauble to Safety Scissors

Changed Domino Bauble to Uncommon from Legendary and Finger monster to Rare from Legendary

Magic Mirror special card changed to Rare from Uncommon

Fixed Save Variant button not working in daily menu

Fixed theme not applying to overwrite button first time the options dialog is presented

Fixed buttons appearing as though they were being pressed after using them with controller

When there are two or more Baubles in the Bauble information panel, the second is now automatically selected on controller to prevent the first being hidden by the tooltip

Fixed menu controller selection groups not being disabled when closing the menu with the start button on controller

Fixed collecting many chips at once causing a noticeable stutter

Rewrote scastronomy deck unlock text to make it clearer

Fixed hand reorganization sorting to prevent cards of the same type from changing positions needlessly