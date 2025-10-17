 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20440566 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I’ve released a small patch for Unfound Footage! :)

Changes:

  • Fixed several bugs

  • You can now return to the last checkpoint by pressing M

Changed files in this update

Depot 3623641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link