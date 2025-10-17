GAMEPLAY CHANGES
-All enemies and bosses rebalanced.
-Death traps now deal a percentage of your max HP and respawn you at a safe location.
-Fully charged shots now damage non-boss enemies through shields.
-Knockback no longer has horizontal velocity.
GRAPHICS
-Backgrounds updated to give a better sense of the world.
-The interaction button prompt is now more visible.
-Large countdown appears when your time is 30 seconds or less
SOUNDS
-More music.
-Less Naut voice.
BUG FIXES
-Fixed custom keyboard controls not saving in some instances.
-Fixed many performance issues.
-Fixed the Chapel.
May need to re-install. The newest version has the v0.1 removed from the title screen.
I hope I didn't break anything. ːmediconː
-Alex
