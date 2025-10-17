GAMEPLAY CHANGES

-All enemies and bosses rebalanced.

-Death traps now deal a percentage of your max HP and respawn you at a safe location.

-Fully charged shots now damage non-boss enemies through shields.

-Knockback no longer has horizontal velocity.

GRAPHICS

-Backgrounds updated to give a better sense of the world.

-The interaction button prompt is now more visible.

-Large countdown appears when your time is 30 seconds or less

SOUNDS

-More music.

-Less Naut voice.

BUG FIXES

-Fixed custom keyboard controls not saving in some instances.

-Fixed many performance issues.

-Fixed the Chapel.

May need to re-install. The newest version has the v0.1 removed from the title screen.

I hope I didn't break anything. ːmediconː

-Alex