Dear Players,

We have a cool surprise with this patch - skins for all the heroes! If you visit the compendium page in the main menu, you can now spend Destiny Dice (DD), which you earn from defeating Elites and Bosses, to unlock three skins per hero: rare for 20 DD, Epic for 40 DD, and Legendary for 69 DD.



The skins are purely cosmetic (color scheme + some have different weapons and special effects), but we thought it would be fun to customize how your Legends look when you choose to spend time with them 🙂

1) Added cosmetic skins that you can unlock with Destiny Dice





2) Bug fixes:

Shadow Daggers (Xin) - fixed Sun version for the card upgrade

The new starting items should now scale as intended

We are working hard to add more items to increase build variety, provide more technical features like cloud saves, and just cool things that will make the game experience more enjoyable.



Please stay tuned for more.

Thanks

DL Team