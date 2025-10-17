Game Update 2.0.0.17.10.25EA

Introduced Cyclic Fishing Competitions





Game Update 2.0.0.17.10.25EAYou can now compete with other players in Fishing Competitions!Competitions start cyclically, one after another. The maximum number of participants is 50 players.The duration of each competition is random – 30 or 60 minutes.After a competition is created, a 3-minute countdown, displayed in red, begins.During this time, players can register to participate.After three minutes, the competition starts automatically, but players can join at any time while it is running.Competition objectives are random and may include:The fishing method used in competitions is also chosen randomly from:You can register for competitions from the Competitions & Tournaments screen (key F3).Each competition has an entry fee, which contributes to the prize pool.Players who finish in the TOP 3 receive rewards based on the prize pool distribution:Additionally, participants earn ranking points:as well as experience points, depending on the number of participants in the competition.The first-place winner also receives a Token PRO – a new premium currency that will soon be usable in the Fishing Shop to purchase PRO (Premium) items.To receive a Token PRO, there must be at least 10 participants in the competition.