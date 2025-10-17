Hello everyone!

Hadean Tactics is now available in 2 new languages:

🇵🇱 Polish

🇫🇷 French

All translations are made with the help of our amazing community, and we're super grateful for all the help we get.

We hope you enjoy playing the game in your own language!

If you spot anything that sounds off, a typo, a mistranslation or anything, please let us know!

The best way to report any issues is to use the in-game reporting tools by pressing F9. You can also reach us on Discord, or here on the Steam community.

Thank you all for the support! We'll be back next week with more to share!

Cheeeeeers!!

Doug & Lili @ Emberfish Games