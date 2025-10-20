 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20440259 Edited 20 October 2025 – 22:06:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Game Modes

Aerial Refueling Mode

The ultimate test of in-flight precision. Line up your fighter with a refueling tanker and maintain formation for as long as possible. You'll regain fuel while docked, but burn it when you drift away. Fading light and gusts of wind will only make it harder.

Limited Fuel Mode

Like Professional Mode, but with a twist: you have a limited amount of fuel. Each landing still damages your plane, but now you also have a dwindling fuel supply to worry about. How many times can you land before running out of fuel or crashing?

Timed Mode

Another twist on Professional Mode. This time you have a tight schedule to follow. Strike a balance between landing quickly and landing smoothly. With each successful landing your time limit gets tighter as well.

New Achievements/Liveries

-4 new achievements related to Aerial Refueling Mode

-3 new achievements related to Limited Fuel Mode

-4 new achievements related to Timed Mode

-11 new liveries corresponding with the new achievements

Misc.

-Double tap detection for parachute and afterburner abilities has been changed

-More splash texts have been added

-The Halloween event is now available for the entirety of October, as opposed to just a few days

-Extra points will now be awarded based on the number of landings, incentivizing longer runs

-Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3068211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link