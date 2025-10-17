 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20440254 Edited 17 October 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Map Revamps Sunny Meadows and Treant Forest
Thanks @Map Creator team!

Improvements and Fixes
Fixed issues with reapplying Bonds
Fixed Divine Grace not applying to allies
Added NPC icons
Spell Reflect now reflects projectiles aswell (Arcanum Ward vs. Jellyfish)
Improved visibility of Mark Target debuff
Healing received now affects Leech
Convert merchant sell UI to inventory setup
Changing items in trade now disables Ready status

Balance Changes
Revamp Novice/Pioneer sets, replacing +exp with some nice flat stats (regen!) - While +exp was good in theory, it became a 'how long can i afford to gimp myself and friends' kind of deal
Removed ICD from leech and health on hit (autocast still has 0.1s ICD)

Acolyte
Set all buff skill areas to match Divine Grace

Warrior
Health Scaling: 120% > 130%
Added Natural Resistance passive: +15% all resists
Increased Whirlwind damage by 50%
Wasteland Axe: slots 2 > 3, ATK 25 > 30

Night Garden
Slight tweaks to ATK/MATK values on weapons, notably:
Axe/Scythe: 45/25
Dagger: 35/35

