Map Revamps Sunny Meadows and Treant Forest

Thanks @Map Creator team!



Improvements and Fixes

Fixed issues with reapplying Bonds

Fixed Divine Grace not applying to allies

Added NPC icons

Spell Reflect now reflects projectiles aswell (Arcanum Ward vs. Jellyfish)

Improved visibility of Mark Target debuff

Healing received now affects Leech

Convert merchant sell UI to inventory setup

Changing items in trade now disables Ready status



Balance Changes

Revamp Novice/Pioneer sets, replacing +exp with some nice flat stats (regen!) - While +exp was good in theory, it became a 'how long can i afford to gimp myself and friends' kind of deal

Removed ICD from leech and health on hit (autocast still has 0.1s ICD)



Acolyte

Set all buff skill areas to match Divine Grace



Warrior

Health Scaling: 120% > 130%

Added Natural Resistance passive: +15% all resists

Increased Whirlwind damage by 50%

Wasteland Axe: slots 2 > 3, ATK 25 > 30



Night Garden

Slight tweaks to ATK/MATK values on weapons, notably:

Axe/Scythe: 45/25

Dagger: 35/35