Hey everybody, it's Grouch! I just want to give a big THANK YOU to everyone who downloaded Hyper Chess!

I was 13 years old when I came up with the idea for this game. That was 11 years ago. Even back then I knew that one day I'd be able to build it, but never in my wildest DREAMS did I think that this many people- 11,000 so far- would actually play it. It still doesn't feel real to me. If you're reading this: Thank you. You made my childhood dreams come true. <3

I've already begun working on the next game, and I think you guys will like it. But even if you don't, I'm glad you like this one. Enjoy these 11 new chess sets, many of which were suggested by you guys!

Until we meet again,

-Grouch