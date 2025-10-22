We've released update 1.9.2. Most of the changes are about fixing bugs we found.

List of changes in today's update:

- Fixed a bug where, after creating a scenario with a zero price per kilometer for route creation, saving it, and then loading that save, the price for route creation was no longer zero.

- Fixed a bug where the user scenarios screen could open when re-entering the game.

- Fixed the bug that caused the description of "Loan Payment" scenario to be displayed instead of its name.

- Removed the button for the old Leaderboard in “Discover the World” mode.

- Fixed the display of Free Mode save progress in the American Dream DLC.

- Changed the locations of some cities that were too close together and couldn't be connected.

- Updated the privacy policy and user agreement texts.

- Other fixes.

An update with manual selection of cities to unlock in Free Mode and in custom scenarios will be released a little later. We are already testing it.

As always, we're looking forward to see you in our Discord community! There you can get news about our games and discuss game tactics with other players: https://discord.gg/9eHyYap