Hello everyone. Today we're rolling out a small update to the current version. It mainly includes bug fixes and minor interface improvements.
Next week, we’ll aim to release more significant improvements that are currently being tested.
Thank you all, we're in touch.
Here’s the list of fixes:
Greatly reduced the chance of characters catching fire while extinguishing a blaze
Fixed a bug where, instead of showing the percentage of neutral soldier or citizen support, the interface displayed their count
Fixed a rare crash: “vertex_submit: Illegal vertex buffer specified”
Characters will now choose any available door when entering a church, not just the lower one
Fixed a bug where builders might not deliver resources for construction if the building was placed after 6 PM and there were no prisoners among them
Added display of average thought strength in citizen thought statistics
Fixed a bug where the position of the king’s culture icon when zooming out on the global map depended on the name’s length
Fixed a bug where lords who were knocked unconscious in global map battles were considered dead when attaching the thought about losing an AI commander whose army was used in the attack
Fixed a bug where all orders already in progress in global map objects were canceled after loading a game
Changed files in this update