Bosses! Update 18 is here with 13 new boss bonuses, a new escape van driver, voice-overs for Casey and Nasara, and better yet, the all-new Afterburner bank heist! Along with many other additions and fixes that you can find below:

The Imperial Bank is now a possible alternative to the Vertigo Bank in the Hidden Vault plotline in Roguelite.

The escape van has a new driver.

Roguelite has 13 new elite boss bonuses for high-level players, with 45 levels in total (as a result, the maximal level has been raised from 130 to 175).

Burn your way through a high-security vault door with the help of a decomissioned jet engine.

“The Last Verse” urban legend now has a voiceover when selected.

“Citizen Psycho” and “Green Inferno” weapon skins are now available to everyone.

The information about collecting key mission items is now displayed in chat, along with reasoning for failed clean execution.

The reason for receiving a strike is now clearly stated (e.g. breaking a camera, killing a guard, escaping civilian) and shown without delay to provide immediate feedback.

The character wheel is now accessible to clients and lone players (read only).

The character wheel now displays much more information about players and bots, such as their loadout and perks.

Hearing a drill or saw will no longer make all nearby NPCs immediately rush to investigate, instead, they will come gradually at their own pace.

When attemping to equip an already selected perk, the two perks should now swap places.

Increased the reward of the “Art of the Heist” mission.

The “Armored Truck” mission variant that can be completed in stealth has a different icon than the more common, combat-only variant.

The spy in Gold Cup’s recon mission now uses Shinobi Smoke’s loadout, even for players without the character pack DLC.

Unified what options to Decline and postpone (Not now) mean in big heist goals, meaning declining should generally cancel the plotline (freeing the slot for a new plotline), and not continue them in a different way.

Increased chance for the Cagnali’s Order plotline to trigger (as a side effect, the police will get robots slightly later in the campaign run, as these events are mutually exclusive).

Added a check to prevent character hire cost skyrocketing for legendary characters with high-quality loadout. Beyond a certain point, the cost won’t scale up as steeply.

Random events requiring payment can now be temporarily postponed to the map if the player doesn’t have the necessary funds, giving a day to obtain them instead of being forced to decline.

The intel mechanic can now be paired with (mostly) any money-making mission, not only a select few mission types.

The Entourage screen also clarifies when a bonus becomes available.

Unseen boss bonuses are much more likely to appear in the selection (this visibility boost trails off if they are repeatedly not picked).

Mainly instead of small, evenly-distributed incremental changes, the first few levels of each bonus should offer a significant boost and a notable change (slowing down towards the final bonus upgrades)

Changes the voice lines of Lector and Forehand commenting about heavy SWATs.

Updated description of the Medic perk to clarify its behavior.

Updated description of the Fire Frenzy perk, because the presented ammo bonus was simplified and could sometimes be slightly off.

Weapons will get automatically holstered (and then unholstered) when using the camera jammer.

Ammo pickups give slightly less ammo generally, but slightly more for grenades.

The damage of several older weapons got buffed

Fixed a PS5 issue where player would get “Free Weekend is over” error despite having full version should not happen anymore.

Equipment on clients should no longer become unusable.

Updated explosions camera shake effect radius.

Chat text messages should now be properly replicaticated and use the localized variants.

Health of other players should correctly update after joining a mission in progress.

Fixed a problem with Scorpio sometimes escaping too soon and blocking progress of Jupiter’s “Steroid Fire” mission.

Fixed an issue with lost focus during keypad minigame when the controller disconnects.

Import Export achievement “Freebooter” was incorrectly unlocked when the mission was done in stealth (contrary to its description).

The “Case Closed” achievement will now trigger after killing any detective in Roguelite, even if the detective wasn’t placed on the map at that time (happened to detectives forced into missions, notably in Import Export).

Stash summary gets updated after market value changes (before, the sum could have been slightly off on a new day or after random events changing price trends).

Fixed an issue in Wiz’s “Tight Rope” mission that sometimes caused one enemy to fly away.

Fixed a problem with the “Buy Trucks” trade in the Gold Cup plotline, which could sometimes disappear and block the plotline’s progress.

Setup of Touchdown’s loadout with the “Robots” army tier should now match his Tier 3 setup, instead of being severely inferior.

Names of dead characters will no longer stay visible in the distance in missions.

Voice chat should no longer always switch on after linking accounts, and should respect options.

Downed players shouldn’t suddenly be able to move in the dying state after the person reviving them gets downed themselves.

After joining a mission in progress, you should now see downed characters correctly.

Carrying a large lootable item in your hands should now display “Throw item” message instead of “Throw bag”.

Fixed the “You will die in ? seconds” death timer sometimes displaying decimal values.

Character health in the menu panel didn’t correctly count with the class bonus.

Case Trade missions in Roguelite displayed a reward range, when there was only one possible reward for success.

When starting the game for the first time in Windows, the game should now default to the system language (if possible) instead of always English.

Gangs eliminating each other should no longer give the player the elimination reward.

Fixed a corrupt player paperdoll shown in the lobby when joining a mission in progress at the moment the mission fails.

Fixed several issues with broken glass not behaving as it should. Both in glass shard behavior and replication to other players.

Only one “weaken gang mission” is allowed on a gang’s last turf (army tier can only be lowered once), as there could sometimes be multiple if the gang went from two turfs to one during the day.

Fixed an issue with players not being able to command bots to subdue the guard in the security room of Strip Mall robbery.

On PS5, alarm sound was sometimes played from the controller in the Hidden Vault, even if sounds were set to be muted.

Fixed the MG weapon sometimes not having a visible ammo belt when the weapon is drawn.

Fixed corrupted animations when using certain equipment types alongside a weapon.

Fixed an issue with not being able to use throwing knives or shurikens again after the first use sometimes.

Fixed incorrect animation of DBGL when reloading the last shell.

Fixed a clipping issues with NPCs sometimes present in S&M: Private Reserve.

Fixed the player sometimes being attacked still before the mission starts in select few spawn locations during the Attack Territory.

Unified the visuals of looted cabinets in the Jewelry Store heist.

Cameras can be highlighted again with SAS Insticts even after being disabled with the camera jammer.

Equipment projectiles should no longer be able to pass through doors.

Fixed an issue with stim shot animation not being visible when used by clients.

Guards and policemen should properly become suspicious when they encounter broken glass.

Smoke bomb’s duration should now be visible for clients.

Fixed an issue with bots sometimes getting stuck when instructed to deliver loot to the van.

Fixed corrupted lighting artifacts sometimes present in the ceiling and on keypads of S&M: Private Reserve.

Fixed equipment icon rarely not being visible to clients until the first use.

Prevented the game from crashing when repeatedly pressing the interaction key while placing a C4.

Zip-ties were sometimes still visible even after SWATs freed the victims.

Fixed one spot in Import Export in which it was possible to be teleported above water and repeat the cycle.

Fixed throwable trajectory still being visible after getting downed.

Players were able to toss loot bags in a certain spot off the roof of Hidden Vault, preventing them from finishing the mission.

Unified naming of “special objectives” (previously also called bonus objectives or optional objectives).