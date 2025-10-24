Happy Halloween concubiners!
An update today to fix the remaining issues in the live build, reported by our players.
GAMEPLAY
Load / Save Game feature added to main menu.
Halloween decorations are now available at Carpenter.
Sexy Witch Halloween costume set is now available at Lucieta
Emerald Huntress armor color variations are added
Damage and hitpoints of level bosses Zebellah, Korsan, Salome, Flavius balanced
Grand Bazaar and Galata Square now have new combat music themes
Overall sound effect improvements
VISUALS
The Palace has seasonal Halloween decorations now
Overall lightning & ambiance improvements
Texture performances improved on Character Creation screen
Ambient lightning updates in various levels
Fixed a wall gap at The Palace corridor
Fixed floating light issues at The Palace
PERFORMANCE
Performance improvement on Character Creation mirror
Performance improvements on character sliders, should work more smoothly now
Texture streaming improvements
Attack indicator improvements
Ambient occlusion turned off temporarily
BUG FIXES
Some collision and navigation issues fixed at Galata Square, Galata Docks, Caravansarai, Byzantion Hippodrome, Bandits Camps, The Palace
KNOWN ISSUES
Some clipping & erratic behavior with certain skirt models may still occur
🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion! We’re working hard to make Concubine world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us.
Changed files in this update