Happy Halloween concubiners!

An update today to fix the remaining issues in the live build, reported by our players.

GAMEPLAY

Load / Save Game feature added to main menu.

Halloween decorations are now available at Carpenter.

Sexy Witch Halloween costume set is now available at Lucieta

Emerald Huntress armor color variations are added

Damage and hitpoints of level bosses Zebellah, Korsan, Salome, Flavius balanced

Grand Bazaar and Galata Square now have new combat music themes

Overall sound effect improvements

VISUALS

The Palace has seasonal Halloween decorations now

Overall lightning & ambiance improvements

Texture performances improved on Character Creation screen

Ambient lightning updates in various levels

Fixed a wall gap at The Palace corridor

Fixed floating light issues at The Palace

PERFORMANCE

Performance improvement on Character Creation mirror

Performance improvements on character sliders, should work more smoothly now

Texture streaming improvements

Attack indicator improvements

Ambient occlusion turned off temporarily

BUG FIXES

Some collision and navigation issues fixed at Galata Square, Galata Docks, Caravansarai, Byzantion Hippodrome, Bandits Camps, The Palace

KNOWN ISSUES

Some clipping & erratic behavior with certain skirt models may still occur



🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion! We’re working hard to make Concubine world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us.