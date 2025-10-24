 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20439982 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween concubiners! 

An update today to fix the remaining issues in the live build, reported by our players.

GAMEPLAY

  • Load / Save Game feature added to main menu. 

  • Halloween decorations are now available at Carpenter. 

  • Sexy Witch Halloween costume set is now available at Lucieta

  • Emerald Huntress armor color variations are added

  • Damage and hitpoints of level bosses Zebellah, Korsan, Salome, Flavius balanced 

  • Grand Bazaar and Galata Square now have new combat music themes

  • Overall sound effect improvements

VISUALS

  • The Palace has seasonal Halloween decorations now

  • Overall lightning & ambiance improvements

  • Texture performances improved on Character Creation screen

  • Ambient lightning updates in various levels

  • Fixed a wall gap at The Palace corridor

  • Fixed floating light issues at The Palace

PERFORMANCE

  • Performance improvement on Character Creation mirror

  • Performance improvements on character sliders, should work more smoothly now

  • Texture streaming improvements

  • Attack indicator improvements

  • Ambient occlusion turned off temporarily

BUG FIXES

  • Some collision and navigation issues fixed at Galata Square, Galata Docks, Caravansarai, Byzantion Hippodrome, Bandits Camps, The Palace

KNOWN ISSUES

  • Some clipping & erratic behavior with certain skirt models may still occur

🙏 Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and passion! We’re working hard to make Concubine world richer, smoother, and more rewarding. Please enjoy this update and keep sharing your thoughts with us.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2426121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link