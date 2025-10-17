 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20439866 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

College Bowlers!

We stumbled upon a Dynasty crash that was introduced in our last update that needed fixing. That's all for this update.

Fixes

  • Fixed crash bug that would occur when canceling off-season confirmation message.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably on our Discord server where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game. As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave us a review on Steam! 🙏

Patch Version 1.012

Changed files in this update

