 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20439849 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Cute Stuff Deck Pack adds twelve new adorable card decks to Wyvern Studios Solitaire! It is filled with cutest themes and art styles to appeal to children and adults! The twelve (12) decks included are:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2853791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link