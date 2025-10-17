 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20439780 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
  • Fixes that the game crashed if you chose to carry over your party from a previous campaign into a new campaign and one of your party members had a familiar.

Character content:
  • New spell: cosmic ray (level 5 homebrew arcane attack spell)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2693731
  • Loading history…
DLC 2980090 Depot 2980090
  • Loading history…
DLC 3808170 Depot 3808170
  • Loading history…
