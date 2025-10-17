 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20439758 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes:
* Updated bug report form in options menu
* Fixed fleet ship auto-upgrade system not working correctly
* Fixed batch smelting causing performance slowdowns
* Fixed batch scaling calculations
* Help files updated with UI fixes and adjustments
* Inventory updates appropriately on fleet assembly
* Tweaked neural network auto-apply upgrades for UI consistency

Balance Changes:
* Enemy factions now use tier-appropriate weapons
* Batched smelting upgrades have appropriate increased costs
* Neural network apply multi-tier bonuses now

