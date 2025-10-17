Bug Fixes:

* Updated bug report form in options menu

* Fixed fleet ship auto-upgrade system not working correctly

* Fixed batch smelting causing performance slowdowns

* Fixed batch scaling calculations

* Help files updated with UI fixes and adjustments

* Inventory updates appropriately on fleet assembly

* Tweaked neural network auto-apply upgrades for UI consistency



Balance Changes:

* Enemy factions now use tier-appropriate weapons

* Batched smelting upgrades have appropriate increased costs

* Neural network apply multi-tier bonuses now