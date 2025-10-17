Welcome to another update!

For a while now, there's been some feedback around the leaderboard implementation. I've been testing around with a couple solutions and ended up on a score abstraction which I think is working well, so it's in the live build now! Also I've enabled global leaderboards and friend leaderboards so you can compare within your circle and see how your scores are ranking globally. Though right now everything has been cleared so jump in and set your scores... also a good excuse to check out all the new features if you haven't played in a while.

Old Leaderboard

The problems with the old leaderboard were two-fold. The first issue was that it was tracking your highest level reached, which gave you incentive to push into infinite mode (yay!). Unfortunately it didn't account for the challenge level you were playing on, so there wasn't much of an incentive to push challenge mode up and try to get further into the desert with that challenge level selected.

Couple this incentive structure problem with the fact that players would be clumping around the first couple of levels of the desert due to the massive scaling, a global implementation wasn't very helpful either.

New Leaderboard

Now instead of tracking level directly, the game is tracking your abstracted score. This is calculated from a combination of level reached and challenge mode you're currently playing on. It roughly equates to a 20% increase in score per challenge level, which is close to the average amount of additional difficulty per challenge level. Some are easier and some are harder, so there will be some natural breakpoints but overall the calculation feels like it's holding up well.

Challenge Modes

For those that haven't seen it, the challenge mode selector is at the bottom of the Skill Selection window when starting a new run. This used to be hidden until you completed at least one campaign run, but now that the difficulty adjustments for early runs have been implemented, I've also enabled the selector for all players. Now when you start a run you'll see the selector at the bottom any time you play, and you start with the first three levels unlocked to choose your own difficulty.

It still works the same as before though: Each one is added cumulatively (Challenge mode 2 includes Challenge mode 1, for example) and to unlock knew ones you need to complete the campaign on the highest difficulty you have unlocked. For new players this means beat the game on Challenge mode 3, to unlock 4, etc.

Future

I'll be making some small tweaks to how the leaderboard is viewed in game, so if you have feedback on that, let me know! Also looking into some content updates for the game, and trying to figure out what scope would be appropriate for what size of update or DLC (potentially soundtrack + some game content for a small and cheap DLC to help continued support).

As always I'm looking for feedback on all my games, so come hang out in the Discord / SubReddit, or leave your honest thoughts in your Steam Review. I read it all, I crave the power! Or something.

Thanks everyone!