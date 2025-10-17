If you bought Erenshor on 10/17/25, you would have logged into your first character to be greeted by the wonderful and welcoming SimPlayers all in their underwear, with the male characters wearing one stylish purple glove to accent it.



This bug is fixed, and I apologize for that weird initial experience to anyone who got to see it. Your SimPlayers will start getting dressed over time now.

Also:

-The "Gamepad Enabled" checkbox on the main menu has been upgraded. Many users have reported their peripherals still interact with Erenshor (Wheels, joysticks, even a webcam once) - those are now all effectively locked out by turning off that gamepad checkbox.

Additionally, anyone who used a peripheral to emulate keyboard inputs should be able to do that now without the game perceiving it as a gamepad input.

-Continued changes to SimPlayer pulling behavior to address a few reported issues.

Thanks all for your patience with the bumps in the road today.

Brian