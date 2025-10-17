Added a flood fill effect after bombs have finished exploding.



If two bombs are connected they will now light back up if already greyed out and be prevented from greying out until they're disconnected again.



If the number on a bomb is exceeded by the number of targets connected, it will now light back up.



If the number of walls in a row/column is exceeded, the number will light back up.



If a blue thing is connected to a bomb it will now change state, similar to the way targets change state when connected to bombs.



Improved how playfield updates are handled so slowdown when placing walls/markers on levels with lots of targets should be much less noticable.



Enabled compiler optimizations.



Improved shader compilation so that redundant vertex shaders can be removed.



Changed tilemap rendering to use a geometry shader for improved performance.



Changed mouse input to be more lax. There's now a one tile border around the playfield where mouse input will still be accepted, this means the mouse will no longer forget whether it was adding/removing tiles if it slips a little bit outside the playfield.



Fixed a minor visual glitch on the options menu where the displayed theme number would not update until the next frame.



As a result of rendering changes, the required OpenGL version of the game has increased from 3.2 to 3.3. Graphics cards supporting OpenGL 3.3 appeared around 17 years ago and it seems that most which supported 3.2 also supported 3.3. As such, this change is unlikely to cause issues for anyone but the minimum hardware requirements have increased slightly.