Additions:

Wardrobe V2

You can now customise your character with:

Hats

Different Face types

Different Clothing styles All of which can have the colours selected with a new update colour picker now using HSV values

Achievements will now check completion upon loading, in case any achievements were previously broken they can still be earned by just loading up the profile you had unlocked them on

Changes:

Colour wheel now uses HSV values rather than RGB, allowing for more precise colour selection

Mining Speed enchant +5 Mining Speed => +10 Mining Speed

Fixes:

Fixed achievements for repairing machines in the Dwarven Prison not unlocking when they should