 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20439320 Edited 17 October 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions:

Wardrobe V2

You can now customise your character with:

  • Hats

  • Different Face types

  • Different Clothing styles

    All of which can have the colours selected with a new update colour picker now using HSV values

Achievements will now check completion upon loading, in case any achievements were previously broken they can still be earned by just loading up the profile you had unlocked them on

Changes:

Colour wheel now uses HSV values rather than RGB, allowing for more precise colour selection

Mining Speed enchant +5 Mining Speed => +10 Mining Speed

Fixes:

Fixed achievements for repairing machines in the Dwarven Prison not unlocking when they should

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1533141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link