Additions:
Wardrobe V2
You can now customise your character with:
Hats
Different Face types
Different Clothing styles
All of which can have the colours selected with a new update colour picker now using HSV values
Achievements will now check completion upon loading, in case any achievements were previously broken they can still be earned by just loading up the profile you had unlocked them on
Changes:
Colour wheel now uses HSV values rather than RGB, allowing for more precise colour selection
Mining Speed enchant +5 Mining Speed => +10 Mining Speed
Fixes:
Fixed achievements for repairing machines in the Dwarven Prison not unlocking when they should
