New:

New hero: Unitooth. Greetings: Get one 1/0 Vampire Dagger.



New item: Very Thin Spellbook. Level 3. 0/0, 0 gold, 1 mana. I sell for 0 gold. When you cast a spell on my wearer, my wearer gains +1/1 and I am destroyed.





"Click for showing description" is now default (since it works with all cards now) - disable (revert) in Settings -> Game -> Show Descriptions on Hover



New full German translation



New treasure border



New spell "border"



New in-text spell, treasure icons



New in-text stats (attack/hp) icon, walk, stealth icons



New visual for global auras: Merlin, Sea Witch, Triton



Clarified a lot of descriptions



Balance:

Phantom: now cannot give Meta Mimic





Arcane Librarian: 6/6 -> 5/4



Maid Marian added: On Buy: Add a Hunter to your shop costing 1 gold less.





Giant Beanstalk: Added Iron Will. Sunbathing: +1/0 -> +1/1 for every spell cast this turn.





Toil and Trouble: 6/8 -> 8/10





Keeper of the Sun: Keep 33% -> 25%





Forbidden Grimoire: Level 4 -> 5, added "You have 2 more mana"



Prized Pumpkin: Level 4 -> 5



New art:

Dr. Frankenstein by Ruang Sempit art studio



Hook's Cook by Ruang Sempit art studio



Succubus by Rages Arifki



New minor art:



Broken & Non-broken Spell Reflector by Leralasss, CraftPix



Catnip by Ruang Sempit art studio, Leralasss



Hero Mask by CraftPix, Leralasss



Master & Legendary Spellbook: added glow effect



Mosquito by CraftPix



Fixes:

Fixed tripling with a full board



Fixed a bug (+shop desync): "buying a character, moving a spellbook to it, casting a spell" wouldn't correctly apply the buff



Fixed "stuck" item descriptions (hovering a character hides other descriptions)



Fixed Exploration Path Quests preventing continuation if the same quest appeared on the Bingo Board



Fixed white backgrounds on player profiles with the default background selected



