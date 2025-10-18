 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20439302 Edited 18 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


New patch 0.1.59 is out on Steam :)
Mobile coming the next days.
Huge thanks to @IHSB15 @synesthesia for brainstorming new ideas and balance changes :heart:

New:

  • New hero: Unitooth. Greetings: Get one 1/0 Vampire Dagger.
  • New item: Very Thin Spellbook. Level 3. 0/0, 0 gold, 1 mana. I sell for 0 gold. When you cast a spell on my wearer, my wearer gains +1/1 and I am destroyed.

  • "Click for showing description" is now default (since it works with all cards now) - disable (revert) in Settings -> Game -> Show Descriptions on Hover
  • New full German translation
  • New treasure border
  • New spell "border"
  • New in-text spell, treasure icons
  • New in-text stats (attack/hp) icon, walk, stealth icons
  • New visual for global auras: Merlin, Sea Witch, Triton
  • Clarified a lot of descriptions

    Balance:

  • Phantom: now cannot give Meta Mimic

  • Arcane Librarian: 6/6 -> 5/4
  • Maid Marian added: On Buy: Add a Hunter to your shop costing 1 gold less.

  • Giant Beanstalk: Added Iron Will. Sunbathing: +1/0 -> +1/1 for every spell cast this turn.

  • Toil and Trouble: 6/8 -> 8/10

  • Keeper of the Sun: Keep 33% -> 25%

  • Forbidden Grimoire: Level 4 -> 5, added "You have 2 more mana"
  • Prized Pumpkin: Level 4 -> 5

    New art:

  • Dr. Frankenstein by Ruang Sempit art studio
  • Hook's Cook by Ruang Sempit art studio
  • Succubus by Rages Arifki

    New minor art:
  • Broken & Non-broken Spell Reflector by Leralasss, CraftPix
  • Catnip by Ruang Sempit art studio, Leralasss
  • Hero Mask by CraftPix, Leralasss
  • Master & Legendary Spellbook: added glow effect
  • Mosquito by CraftPix

    Fixes:

  • Fixed tripling with a full board
  • Fixed a bug (+shop desync): "buying a character, moving a spellbook to it, casting a spell" wouldn't correctly apply the buff
  • Fixed "stuck" item descriptions (hovering a character hides other descriptions)
  • Fixed Exploration Path Quests preventing continuation if the same quest appeared on the Bingo Board
  • Fixed white backgrounds on player profiles with the default background selected
    • [*] Fixed shop desyncs (board reloads):
    - when buying a character that activates when you buy from the shop (e.g. hook's cook) when buying itself
    - with Morgan le Fay before casting the first spell
    - with Jafar and Draining spells
    - when you swap into heroes that instantly do something when you swap into them (e.g. amateur above 4)
    - after a fight if you had a shop buff and Proud Kuboh appeared in the shop (walk wasn't calculated correctly)
    - after a fight if you had treasure factory
    - sometimes happening when buying an ethereal item

