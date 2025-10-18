New patch 0.1.59 is out on Steam :)
Mobile coming the next days.
Huge thanks to @IHSB15 @synesthesia for brainstorming new ideas and balance changes :heart:
New: New hero: Unitooth. Greetings: Get one 1/0 Vampire Dagger.
New item: Very Thin Spellbook. Level 3. 0/0, 0 gold, 1 mana. I sell for 0 gold. When you cast a spell on my wearer, my wearer gains +1/1 and I am destroyed.
"Click for showing description" is now default (since it works with all cards now) - disable (revert) in Settings -> Game -> Show Descriptions on Hover
New full German translation
New treasure border
New spell "border"
New in-text spell, treasure icons
New in-text stats (attack/hp) icon, walk, stealth icons
New visual for global auras: Merlin, Sea Witch, Triton
Clarified a lot of descriptions
Balance: Phantom: now cannot give Meta Mimic
Arcane Librarian: 6/6 -> 5/4
Maid Marian added: On Buy: Add a Hunter to your shop costing 1 gold less.
Giant Beanstalk: Added Iron Will. Sunbathing: +1/0 -> +1/1 for every spell cast this turn.
Toil and Trouble: 6/8 -> 8/10
Keeper of the Sun: Keep 33% -> 25%
Forbidden Grimoire: Level 4 -> 5, added "You have 2 more mana"
Prized Pumpkin: Level 4 -> 5
New art: Dr. Frankenstein by Ruang Sempit art studio
Hook's Cook by Ruang Sempit art studio
Succubus by Rages Arifki
New minor art:
Broken & Non-broken Spell Reflector by Leralasss, CraftPix
Catnip by Ruang Sempit art studio, Leralasss
Hero Mask by CraftPix, Leralasss
Master & Legendary Spellbook: added glow effect
Mosquito by CraftPix
Fixes: Fixed tripling with a full board
Fixed a bug (+shop desync): "buying a character, moving a spellbook to it, casting a spell" wouldn't correctly apply the buff
Fixed "stuck" item descriptions (hovering a character hides other descriptions)
Fixed Exploration Path Quests preventing continuation if the same quest appeared on the Bingo Board
Fixed white backgrounds on player profiles with the default background selected
[*] Fixed shop desyncs (board reloads):
- when buying a character that activates when you buy from the shop (e.g. hook's cook) when buying itself
- with Morgan le Fay before casting the first spell
- with Jafar and Draining spells
- when you swap into heroes that instantly do something when you swap into them (e.g. amateur above 4)
- after a fight if you had a shop buff and Proud Kuboh appeared in the shop (walk wasn't calculated correctly)
- after a fight if you had treasure factory
- sometimes happening when buying an ethereal item
Changed files in this update