Greetings Abalon Fans!

News on Next Major Update

v2.77.0 Release Notes

Potential Bug Fix (Android): Some Android device users have reported issues where the UI is cutoff below the device in portrait mode and showing black bars on the opposite side. This is due to how the device reports the cutout area for camera notch. If the rectangle is incorrect, this issue can occur. With this build, I'm trying a new method to retrieve the safe display area for Android devices that should hopefully resolve the issue. Devices reported to experience this issue include: Samsung Galaxy S10, VivoY3 and Infinix X680B. Recently (after my last attempt at fixing this in v2.76.0): DOOGEE S86 and Huawey P40. If you're experiencing this issue, please report in game using Menu -> Share Feedback and include your device model. The more information I have, the more reliably I can fix this.

Balance: Removed Blue Dragon from Skeleton Army x9 encounter. (Thanks jsssonic)

Fixed bug where an enemy with "Inflict Remove Equipment" defeating an animal equipped with the Centurion Harness that already had the nullify equipment status would result in the +1/+1 being removed twice, resulting in a persistent -1/-1 applied to all allies. (Thanks Darling)

Fixed bug where a Yeti King that triggered the Roar surprise was not being pacified, allowing his second attack to connect with the roaring unit. The Roar spell now directly applies the pacified status after showing the negated attack on the roared unit. (Thanks HiddenHearth)

Fixed bug where obstacles near river edges could be removed from the map, creating gaps where line of sight and pathing to the enemies is completely blocked when the map has a fate encounter that results in a battle. (Thanks steph

Fixed bug where guardians who were defeated and revived do not automatically re-equip their gear from available items in the satchel. (Thanks Savasci)

Fixed bug where, after being dropped to a negative power value by a Banshee entering the battlefield, goblin warriors in the Drax elite encounter decided to attack wooden barricade and suicide themselves rather than hold their attack until the debuff wore off. (Thanks jsssonic)

Fixed bug where fast traveling from a map with a weather/music/rule change, such as a shop or the Fortune Teller in harvest world, to another dungeon floor could result in the prior map's weather persisting and carrying over to the next world. (Thanks Arianna and Guest_8084)

Fixed bug where retreating from a battle where the enemy summoner held a card with a Discard ability (such as Animate Tree) would result in the card's discard ability being triggered before leaving the battle. (Thanks Guest_8084)

Fixed bug where Necromancer attacking the captured unit in the Skeletal Siphon encounter ignored taunt from player's units. (Thanks Kazbad)

QoL: Added warning prompt to prevent the Hero Doll from being used and consumed if player's deck is at the max size. (Thanks jsssonic)

Balance: Orb of Insight can no longer be unequipped during battle as its benefit is primarily bestowed at the start of combat. (Thanks Arianna)

Fixed bug where Horn of Haste could be removed during battle. (Thanks Arianna)

Fixed bug where Rogue's finishing shot could trigger the Fire shield ability of the Fire Elemental. (Thanks Sinthores)

Fixed bug where charming both of the Skeleton Bros during a battle resulted in acquiring three loyal skeleton bros instead of the correct number of two brothers. (Thanks Darling)

Fixed bug where an animal morphed into another unit using the Metamorphic Harness will unequip the harness at the end of battle when transforming back into their original form. (Thanks gattin76 and Darling) This should also fix Metamorph unequipping gear after battle if transforming back after battle.

QoL: Right clicking on an equipment icon over your unit's card will now unequip it. (Thanks jsssonic)

Fixed bug where equipping an item during battle with a surprise on a unit who has a surprise spell on them would remove their surprise spell. Only one surprise spell can be placed on a unit at a time, but any number of items with surprise effects can be placed on the unit.

Fixed bug where, while equipped with a Joker's Last Stand potion and then a Phylactery Potion, the Phylactery Potion would trigger the revival (and be consumed) while the Joker Potion would trigger the explosion and not be consumed. Previously, the Joker potion's effects were on two separate triggers. With this fix, both effects (the revival and explosion) occur in the same action. This means that you can equip the two potions together, and the last equipped potion will resolve first, leaving the other potion remaining on the unit for future use. (Thanks Cardust)

Fixed bug where unequipping a Fire Orb or Arcana during battle was not removing the bonus Fire Power/Spellpower and re-equipping it would grant an additional bonus. (Thanks Guest_130529)

Fixed bug where looting a weapons rack or spell tome in battle mode or multiplayer while the deck and hand are full results in a copy of the card being placed in your discard pile. (Thanks Kaden)

Balance Sibylla's buff that applies when summoning units will no longer trigger when a unit transforms into another (such as when an animal wearing metamorphic armor transforms into another unit). (Thanks Darling)

Fixed bug where it was sometimes possible for LinkedArmature to throw an exception by calling the updateCoords method after being disposed.

Fixed bug where rapidly unequipping items could result in the keywords panel for the unit being unequipped remaining stuck on the screen until exiting the game.

Fixed bug where after equipping a unit and then rapidly right clicking on them to view their card would show them with their head looking down instead of up at the player. (Thanks Guest_284800)

Fixed bug where, if unequipping an item then hitting a hotkey to switch views (such as the satchel view) the satchel counter would not properly update to reflect the new amount after adding back the unequipped item. (Thanks Guest_284800 and Wesley)

Fixed bug where pressing the cancel key (X) while mousing over an equipment icon and then clicking the same equipment icon would close the unit card but open the item card and put the game in a locked state where the player cannot close the item card. The item card will no longer open while the card is closing. (Thanks Guest_284800 and Wesley)

Fixed bug where the status pane wasn't drawing large enough for APAC fonts, resulting in characters bleeding outside the panel. (Thanks Guest_284800)

Fixed bug where character centering of the text for APAC fonts in single line keyword panels was off. (Thanks Guest_284800)

Fixed bug where the collection tab buttons in desktop layout for APAC languages were misaligned. (Thanks Guest_284800)

Fixed bug where rapidly equipping items could sometimes result in an item being lost. Satchel cards now attach successfully to party members even if they temporarily decouple from the grid to reposition themselves behind the summoner. Additionally, any satchel cards that fail to cast are now automatically salvaged back to the player's satchel. (Thanks Guest_284800)

Fixed bug where casting Frozen Blades (or another spell/attack that involves throwing the weapon) while equipment is nullified results in an error. (Thanks a8131009)

Fixed bug where the player becomes trapped in an unplayable state when the autoSave mini playable 5x5 zone around the hero overlaps with enemies positioned on an adjacent map which causes the engine to believe the game is in battle when it is technically in explore mode. The problem occurs when the startExplore fails to initiate exploration mode because it detects enemy units (Skeleton Archers) within the adjacent room since the 5x5 playable area overlaps. (Thanks Guest_293982)

Fixed bug where equipping units in exploration mode could result in them changing their facing.

Fixed bug where surpriseVFX particles appeared initially in the upper left corner and then over the surprise overlay text.

QoL: Fixed Frozen Blade animation so that it now throws frozen daggers as the projectile instead of the Summoner's weapon.

Fixed bug where terrain assets that raster on the game board (ex: cactus) were showing tinier than designed when viewing their card.

QoL: Improved size of texture atlases by changing how destructible debris is plotted. The debris guide is no longer rasterized, conserving both disk space and texture memory, and is instead generated dynamically based on the dimensions of the object.

QoL: Knockback now fires in response to a new Attack_Pre_Damage event that ensures units are knocked back before receiving damage. This creates a more immersive effect for destroying barrels, crates, and other objects as the destroyed object will now knockback as it's being smashed to pieces.

QoL: Rewards dropped from destroyed objects being knocked back will now drop where the destroyed object lands, with the rewarded object appearing to fly out of the debris, creating a more immersive experience.

Balance Blizzard is now correctly tagged as hostile weather - you can no longer fast travel during a blizzard.

Balance Weather events no longer carry over to the next world. (Thanks steph)

Balance Weather events now end when entering an indoor area.

Balance Ice Blocks are now Anchored.

Balance Units and obstacles with Collide: Deal X damage (such as cacti and brambles) will no longer injure units for non-adjacent attacks. This makes lunge units and spin attack units useful for clearing these obstacles.

Fixed bug where it was possible with certain units on the board (ex: Skeleton Necromancer) to undo an action, then discard a card without it going to the discard pile. The player could then still play the discarded card. (Thanks HiddenHearth).

Fixed bug where opening the satchel after accessing the sell satchel cards menu at a shop shows the gold cost and shop gold for the previous shop. (Thanks Arianna and Wesley)

Fixed bug where, after visiting all of the available safe encounters in the first chapter, newly explored difficult encounters could still be swapped with a previously explored area's encounter. (Thanks Arianna)

Fixed bug where ambushing enemies that were injured (but not defeated) during a battle where the player retreats would maintain their wounds when the player returns to the fight. (Thanks Arianna)

Balance Neutral units in encounters like Play Nice with Ice, Dinner A-Fowl and Catch of the Day will now have their health restored to full when retreating and returning to battle.

Balance The Beetle in Beetle's Burden encounter now heals to full life if successfully saved from the scorpions in battle.



Showing Your Support

Thank you again for your amazing feedback on the 2.70 Major Update to Abalon and Animal Gear DLC . Here's the 7th and final patch for this update with more fixes and changes you've requested.Abalon will be participating in back-to-back events:andstarting onand running throughI'm aiming to have our next major update (v2.80.0) released between these dates to coincide with these events (probably closer to the middle since this patch took a lot of my dev time). The focus of this major update will be adding Descent 20 which will feature an epic final boss fight, a major leaderboard upgrade, and several other important QoL requests.

