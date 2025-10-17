 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20439233 Edited 17 October 2025 – 17:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- added random spawn bags and boxes

- added new usable item: armor piece

Fixes and adjustments

- fixed alcohol bottle collision

- fixed time advancing small amount on each loading

- fixed time visual error on watch at start

- added consumable icons to workbench

- improved workbench information on shotgun

- revive time at day set to 7:00

- added consumable lock when usage will be useless

- removed interaction lock while using consumables from doors and light switches

- fixed mental events getting stuck

- fixed various small mesh glitches

