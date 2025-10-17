- added random spawn bags and boxes
- added new usable item: armor piece
Fixes and adjustments
- fixed alcohol bottle collision
- fixed time advancing small amount on each loading
- fixed time visual error on watch at start
- added consumable icons to workbench
- improved workbench information on shotgun
- revive time at day set to 7:00
- added consumable lock when usage will be useless
- removed interaction lock while using consumables from doors and light switches
- fixed mental events getting stuck
- fixed various small mesh glitches
Changed files in this update