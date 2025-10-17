DEAD OIL IS HERE

Time to drill, fight, and survive.



Dead Oil is finally out!

Defend your armored rig, drill deep for precious oil, and survive waves of ruthless raiders in this brutal post-apocalyptic roguelite.



Featuring:

⚙️ 3 Game Modes (Classic, Adventure, Survivor)

🛠️ 14 Levels to Unlock Loadouts

🔥 5 Distinct Weapons Each with Unique Upgrades

💀 30+ Relics and 27 Achievements

🌍 Full Controller Support & 11 Languages

🏆 Leaderboards and Ongoing Updates



Please let me know what you think, I am open for all your feedback!

I will of course keep updating and adding free content to the game!



THANK YOU ❤️