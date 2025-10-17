 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20439144 Edited 17 October 2025 – 17:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Typo corrected in Japanese script (HP number for Adv/Impact modes description)
-'Restart from Act 1' now correctly resets your HP
-Candy Rangers has been added to the Other Works page

