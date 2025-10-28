Hello from Dinogod and thank you so much for playing Bounty Star! Today's update contains stability, performance, and quality-of-life improvements, along with a number of additional bugfixes.

Gameplay and Quality of Life Improvements

Bounties with a specific loadout subtask now show the required loadout on the Memories screen when playing via the Revisitor

Screamers now affect humanoid and dino enemies even if they currently have Stability

Adjusted drop rates from the Loot Drone to favor unique items rather than curios/scraps

Added unique SFX to the Combat Shield for improved audio feedback





Performance Improvements

Optimized several particle VFX that were particularly costly

Optimized assets to reduce draw cost for several elements in the Garage and citrus trees in all levels

Optimized certain AI calculations affecting bounties with many enemies





Crash and Soft-Lock Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurred if you hatched more chickens or microtheros than you had room for and they were later re-homed by building more coops, selling an existing critter, or replacing a dead critter

Fixed a soft-lock if you pressed the button for Photo Mode in the cutscene pause menu. Photo Mode is intended to be unavailable in cutscenes, since they are staged for fixed camera angles.





Other Bug Fixes

Fixed a specific bandit sniper occasionally falling under the world in the bounty Thermal Madness

Fixed plant bed upgrades being craftable without all the required materials

Fixed Fan the Hammer not resetting the streak when restarting a bounty. It will remain awarded if it was already awarded.

Oh Talilah and Ambush no longer play their story post-bounty cutscenes when replaying them with the Revisitor.

Improvements to AI pathing in Citrus Plains, Kap's Cavern, Gecko Rock Baseball Field, Short Spire, Rosewater Bluff, and Skytown

Removed empty chests from the bounty SOS (Save Our Sprinklers!)

Fixed Talilah being able to accompany Clem on Revisitor bounties when unfed.

Fixed visual errors in Citrus Plains, Rosewater Bluff, and the Garage

Fixed the Gangbuster, Balloon Spinkler, and Noisemaker being capturable by the Chain Binder, which was unintended and caused visual errors

Fixed placement of a chest in Gecko Rock Baseball Field that could trap the player when opening it from a certain angle

Fixed cutscene animation and audio issues in Ambush, Final Battle, and Gladley-Stone's visit to the Garage

The Geopython is now correctly affected by the EMP support system

Ghost of the Past now correctly requires the Cooldown Repairer instead of the Burst Repairer, to match the raptor from the Prologue. It will remain awarded if it was already awarded.

Fixed collision traps in Short Spire and Rosewater Bluff

Fixed missing props when upgrading the Garage / workbench the final time

Corrected water collision in The Oasis, Rosewater Bluff, and Kap's Cavern

Fixed MOU support system sometimes dropping inputs near the end of the game when the Raptor's stats are highest

Clem's raptor in the Epilogue cutscene now shows the correct paint job and support equipment, like in the Garage

Fixed certain items (e.g. chickens and microtheros) showing incorrect count in the store when in Sell mode

Fixed the jukebox playing two copies of the same song if you kicked it during the chapter Into the Night

Fixed music not playing during the final credits sequence

Corrected the UI label for Traditional Chinese to more clearly distinguish it

Fixed certain accented letters displaying as capitals when the language is set to Polish

Thanks so much for playing and sharing your feedback—it helps us make Bounty Star better with every patch. We hope you enjoy these updates and we’ll see you out in the Red Expanse.