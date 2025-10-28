 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20438995 Edited 28 October 2025 – 16:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello from Dinogod and thank you so much for playing Bounty Star! Today's update contains stability, performance, and quality-of-life improvements, along with a number of additional bugfixes.

Gameplay and Quality of Life Improvements

  • Bounties with a specific loadout subtask now show the required loadout on the Memories screen when playing via the Revisitor

  • Screamers now affect humanoid and dino enemies even if they currently have Stability

  • Adjusted drop rates from the Loot Drone to favor unique items rather than curios/scraps

  • Added unique SFX to the Combat Shield for improved audio feedback


Performance Improvements

  • Optimized several particle VFX that were particularly costly

  • Optimized assets to reduce draw cost for several elements in the Garage and citrus trees in all levels

  • Optimized certain AI calculations affecting bounties with many enemies


Crash and Soft-Lock Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred if you hatched more chickens or microtheros than you had room for and they were later re-homed by building more coops, selling an existing critter, or replacing a dead critter

  • Fixed a soft-lock if you pressed the button for Photo Mode in the cutscene pause menu. Photo Mode is intended to be unavailable in cutscenes, since they are staged for fixed camera angles.


Other Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a specific bandit sniper occasionally falling under the world in the bounty Thermal Madness

  • Fixed plant bed upgrades being craftable without all the required materials

  • Fixed Fan the Hammer not resetting the streak when restarting a bounty. It will remain awarded if it was already awarded.

  • Oh Talilah and Ambush no longer play their story post-bounty cutscenes when replaying them with the Revisitor.

  • Improvements to AI pathing in Citrus Plains, Kap's Cavern, Gecko Rock Baseball Field, Short Spire, Rosewater Bluff, and Skytown

  • Removed empty chests from the bounty SOS (Save Our Sprinklers!)

  • Fixed Talilah being able to accompany Clem on Revisitor bounties when unfed.

  • Fixed visual errors in Citrus Plains, Rosewater Bluff, and the Garage

  • Fixed the Gangbuster, Balloon Spinkler, and Noisemaker being capturable by the Chain Binder, which was unintended and caused visual errors

  • Fixed placement of a chest in Gecko Rock Baseball Field that could trap the player when opening it from a certain angle

  • Fixed cutscene animation and audio issues in Ambush, Final Battle, and Gladley-Stone's visit to the Garage

  • The Geopython is now correctly affected by the EMP support system

  • Ghost of the Past now correctly requires the Cooldown Repairer instead of the Burst Repairer, to match the raptor from the Prologue. It will remain awarded if it was already awarded.

  • Fixed collision traps in Short Spire and Rosewater Bluff

  • Fixed missing props when upgrading the Garage / workbench the final time

  • Corrected water collision in The Oasis, Rosewater Bluff, and Kap's Cavern

  • Fixed MOU support system sometimes dropping inputs near the end of the game when the Raptor's stats are highest

  • Clem's raptor in the Epilogue cutscene now shows the correct paint job and support equipment, like in the Garage

  • Fixed certain items (e.g. chickens and microtheros) showing incorrect count in the store when in Sell mode

  • Fixed the jukebox playing two copies of the same song if you kicked it during the chapter Into the Night

  • Fixed music not playing during the final credits sequence

  • Corrected the UI label for Traditional Chinese to more clearly distinguish it

  • Fixed certain accented letters displaying as capitals when the language is set to Polish

Thanks so much for playing and sharing your feedback—it helps us make Bounty Star better with every patch. We hope you enjoy these updates and we’ll see you out in the Red Expanse.

Changed files in this update

