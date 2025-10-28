Hello from Dinogod and thank you so much for playing Bounty Star! Today's update contains stability, performance, and quality-of-life improvements, along with a number of additional bugfixes.
Gameplay and Quality of Life Improvements
Bounties with a specific loadout subtask now show the required loadout on the Memories screen when playing via the Revisitor
Screamers now affect humanoid and dino enemies even if they currently have Stability
Adjusted drop rates from the Loot Drone to favor unique items rather than curios/scraps
Added unique SFX to the Combat Shield for improved audio feedback
Performance Improvements
Optimized several particle VFX that were particularly costly
Optimized assets to reduce draw cost for several elements in the Garage and citrus trees in all levels
Optimized certain AI calculations affecting bounties with many enemies
Crash and Soft-Lock Fixes
Fixed a crash that occurred if you hatched more chickens or microtheros than you had room for and they were later re-homed by building more coops, selling an existing critter, or replacing a dead critter
Fixed a soft-lock if you pressed the button for Photo Mode in the cutscene pause menu. Photo Mode is intended to be unavailable in cutscenes, since they are staged for fixed camera angles.
Other Bug Fixes
Fixed a specific bandit sniper occasionally falling under the world in the bounty Thermal Madness
Fixed plant bed upgrades being craftable without all the required materials
Fixed Fan the Hammer not resetting the streak when restarting a bounty. It will remain awarded if it was already awarded.
Oh Talilah and Ambush no longer play their story post-bounty cutscenes when replaying them with the Revisitor.
Improvements to AI pathing in Citrus Plains, Kap's Cavern, Gecko Rock Baseball Field, Short Spire, Rosewater Bluff, and Skytown
Removed empty chests from the bounty SOS (Save Our Sprinklers!)
Fixed Talilah being able to accompany Clem on Revisitor bounties when unfed.
Fixed visual errors in Citrus Plains, Rosewater Bluff, and the Garage
Fixed the Gangbuster, Balloon Spinkler, and Noisemaker being capturable by the Chain Binder, which was unintended and caused visual errors
Fixed placement of a chest in Gecko Rock Baseball Field that could trap the player when opening it from a certain angle
Fixed cutscene animation and audio issues in Ambush, Final Battle, and Gladley-Stone's visit to the Garage
The Geopython is now correctly affected by the EMP support system
Ghost of the Past now correctly requires the Cooldown Repairer instead of the Burst Repairer, to match the raptor from the Prologue. It will remain awarded if it was already awarded.
Fixed collision traps in Short Spire and Rosewater Bluff
Fixed missing props when upgrading the Garage / workbench the final time
Corrected water collision in The Oasis, Rosewater Bluff, and Kap's Cavern
Fixed MOU support system sometimes dropping inputs near the end of the game when the Raptor's stats are highest
Clem's raptor in the Epilogue cutscene now shows the correct paint job and support equipment, like in the Garage
Fixed certain items (e.g. chickens and microtheros) showing incorrect count in the store when in Sell mode
Fixed the jukebox playing two copies of the same song if you kicked it during the chapter Into the Night
Fixed music not playing during the final credits sequence
Corrected the UI label for Traditional Chinese to more clearly distinguish it
Fixed certain accented letters displaying as capitals when the language is set to Polish
Thanks so much for playing and sharing your feedback—it helps us make Bounty Star better with every patch. We hope you enjoy these updates and we’ll see you out in the Red Expanse.
