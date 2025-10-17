Hi Aces!

Thank you to all who have played Battle Suit Aces and written reviews, discussion posts, and feedback all over the Internet. Reviews keep the Battle Suits energized, so we're incredibly grateful to you.

We've updated BSA a few times already to squash some nasty little bugs, improve some UI flows, fix typos, and get Steam Deck verified! The latest wave of improvements improve the Skip button and fix multi-playthrough achievements.

FAQ

For those of you who haven't been hanging out in the Steam Discussions, here's a quick update!

How come I can't edit my deck?

Great question! We're testing some changes to this. We launched without letting players remove cards because we wanted the focus to be on gaining characters instead of purposefully avoiding them for mechanical reasons. Instead, we hoped that Suit Mods would afford the flexibility to modify your deck as desired and that the Redraw button (and a few card abilities) would enable enough Draw manipulation to build your perfect Battle Line. We also worried that players would get bored if the optimal strategy was to always play the same cards every battle.

Of course, most deckbuilders let you remove cards, especially roguelite deckbuilders, which are incredibly popular. So, stay tuned as we playtest a few variants and then push an update live to let Captain Heathcliff make the tough decision to bench pilots!

I completed the game 3 times and I want to play more!

Even though that's not a question, we hear you and we're on it! There have been a lot of good suggestions in the Steam Discussions, so please let us know there or in the comments here what extra modes excite you and how they should work, like a NewGame+, Roguelite Mode, or perhaps a Starball Tournament. We've got some things cooking already but love to hear your ideas!

Can I speedrun Battle Suit Aces?

You sure can! Come on by our Discord server. There have been some Easy runs under an hour and a half, but there's a lot of room for improvement. And the new Skip Button upgrades will shave off a lot of time all by themselves. And if there's enough interest, it would be neat to add a full Speedrun Mode with splits...

How do I do more Crew Missions?

These special missions require you to complete each Patchworks character's Ambition. Those are shown when viewing a character's card in the Hangar (since they also unlock a mod slot) and when viewing a Crew Mission map node. Each Crew Mission map node lets you do one Crew Mission, but you can fly around them if you haven't completed the Ambitions you're hoping to. I highly recommend Belmont's mission, especially if you're a fan of Battle Chef Brigade or ProZD. For the achievement hunters out there, please note that you cannot do all the Crew and Faction Missions in a single playthrough.

A glimpse into the past

I'll leave you with this screenshot of an early version of Battle Suit Aces - from back when it was called Mech Trek! You can see a couple characters you'll recognize alongside chibi versions of the Battle Suits. In some of the prototypes, each card was represented in space with a chibi sprite, which would fire and be hit by the actual projectiles. It ended up feeling very confusing to have two representations and we certainly didn't need more art assets to draw!

Stay tuned for more updates to Battle Suit Aces and thanks again to everyone who's already joined Patchworks' cause!

-TrinketTom