 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20438851 Edited 17 October 2025 – 16:52:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.7.6 is here!

Added 2 new survival maps:

Riverbend Fields

Amber Canyons

Other:

  • Added new Outfit Colors!

  • Added new Eye color!

  • Volleyball improvements!

  • Various fixes!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3027821
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3027822
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3027823
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link