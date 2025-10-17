LOOK AT 'EM SHINE! - The first batch of cosmetics are for "Nameplates" - these show up everywhere throughout Doodle Champs, so now's your chance to customize and show off your favourite style to your friends! 🎨

Some nameplates have super simple unlock conditions, so you'll be customizing in no time!

A limited time reward? 🎃

🎃 Play Doodle Champs during October to unlock this special "Spooky Season" nameplate!

And don't worry, we'll make sure seasonal nameplates aren't exclusive forever. There's always gonna be extra (non-timed) ways to unlock this kinda content, and it'll always be completely free

[spoiler] Maybe you'll need to get 66 "creepy" medals to unlock this spooky nameplate after October. Consider it a punishment for missing out on peak doodle champin' [/spoiler]

There's already a few pages of Nameplates to unlock with even more to come!

Which style represents you and your art best? ✨

Check out the new "My Stuff" button at the top right of the main menu. > Cosmetics > Nameplate Styles. From there you'll be able to see all of the new cosmetics and their unlock conditions by hovering over them with your mouse or tablet pen.

We even added a new "Dynamic music system!" - Now the main menu theme will change to a version with less instruments when you're in the "My Stuff" menu for an extra dynamic feel. Thanks OctoCassie for the new track! 🎵

Thanks for playing and supporting Doodle Champs! 💚 I've been really excited to drop this special update since the game's official launch in May. I hope you enjoy having some personalization options, with more free updates to come soon. 🎨

Wanna see what other free updates we've got planned for Doodle Champs? Check out the official roadmap here:

ROADMAP

- AlexSquid

TikTok | YouTube | Bluesky | Official Site | Donate