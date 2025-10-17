 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20438796 Edited 17 October 2025 – 17:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Spankrs!

Another day, another Spankin hot update!

10/17/25

  • Fixed Dinner_Eating rounding issue to be able to get the 5/5 stars,,

  • Fixed issue with Pucker Puncher not shooting far enough due to auto kisser,,

  • Added a SHUFFLE feature to the HQ music stereo,,

  • Added fix leaving The_Gauntlet to the bedroom leaving effects on screen,,

  • Added ability to slap hairballs for some extra cash,,

  • Added FOV slider to settings,,

  • Added button to newsletter to take directly to the code list,,

  • Added new texture to the internals of the Spunk Statue in Apologies,,

  • Added wet sound to hitting THAT toilet in the club level,,

  • Remove test achievement unlock in Restraint_2,,

  • Fixed shortcut after secret level in Recycler not turning off after coming back, even if you restart the level,,

  • Made the big slap (like hitting camera) be governed by the Slap Effects volume control,,

  • Added pointless secret sign in Boss_Fight,,

  • Added two more slap effect options, cause why not,,

  • Fixed timed lasers in Retro to avoid sitting and waiting so long for them to line up,,

  • Lowered brightness in ending code cube as it was blinding on low shadow quality settings

