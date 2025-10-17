Hey Spankrs!



Another day, another Spankin hot update!



10/17/25

Fixed Dinner_Eating rounding issue to be able to get the 5/5 stars,,

Fixed issue with Pucker Puncher not shooting far enough due to auto kisser,,

Added a SHUFFLE feature to the HQ music stereo,,

Added fix leaving The_Gauntlet to the bedroom leaving effects on screen,,

Added ability to slap hairballs for some extra cash,,

Added FOV slider to settings,,

Added button to newsletter to take directly to the code list,,

Added new texture to the internals of the Spunk Statue in Apologies,,

Added wet sound to hitting THAT toilet in the club level,,

Remove test achievement unlock in Restraint_2,,

Fixed shortcut after secret level in Recycler not turning off after coming back, even if you restart the level,,

Made the big slap (like hitting camera) be governed by the Slap Effects volume control,,

Added pointless secret sign in Boss_Fight,,

Added two more slap effect options, cause why not,,

Fixed timed lasers in Retro to avoid sitting and waiting so long for them to line up,,