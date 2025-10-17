 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20438745 Edited 17 October 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Maintenance Update is complete! As major and minor issues, and suggestions, kept piling up, it became necessary for the project's health to dedicate a whole update just to sort most of those issues out. So this update was voted for and includes not only almost all major and minor issues solved, or at least the ones that should be done now, but also several of the most requested features, changes and improvements! The remaining points, be it issues or suggestions, will be addressed in future updates, and rest assured that all of them will be dealt with for the game's 1.0 release!

CHANGELOG

  • Better visuals for the World Map:

    • Ripped edges!

    • Better color for the underwater regions, and ones outside the map when you're inside

    • A stylish compass in the bottom-right

    • Custom markers are no longer a weird dark color, they're back to being red

    • Better layout and font for the Fast Travel window, and added button hints to it

  • Implemented a (very lenient) maximum weight to Containers:

    • This makes it so you cannot add more items if the container is above its maximum capacity

    • Bodies are exempt from this (but remember that corpses decay)

    • Higher level containers have higher capacities (Lv10 Chest -> 1000 Kg)

    • This also affects Magic Bag (based on the Spell/Enchantment/Item's Power/Effect)

    • And the NPC Service Storage (based on the NPC's Bartering, Survival and Athletics Skill Levels)

  • You can now teach your own Skills to NPCs, using the same NPC Teach Menu (which has been updated to support this). It costs Disposition all the same

  • Updated the name of ItemContainer Chests to include their Material

  • You can now choose which color the light of Light/Dark Spells/Enchantments will be! Glowshroom's eaten effect has also been updated

  • Added a new Option to disable combat music remix

  • Added a new Option to disable looping of ingame music

  • Improved and fixed the code for checking to despawn characters that are chasing you in the overworld if they're away from their spawn point. They now don't

  • Made it so Buff and Debuff Effects have their durations lenghtened when you Transform/Hex, like other Transform/Hex Effects, to avoid making stat changes permanent

  • You can now combine Dung with any item that expires to expire it instantly

  • Enchantments and Spells may now buff your attributes past the maximum of 50

  • Reverted the buff to Spell Memory, to nerf high level spell combos

  • You now automatically pick up throw weapons and shot projectiles when you get near them if you're still equipping the item and not attacking

  • Added a new Autowalk button, which automatically makes you move forward, and spends Stamina to run correctly. It also allows you to look around as if on a horse (you can still turn with the arrow keys)

  • Added a confirmation window when destroying Worlds in the title screen

  • Shimmied signs to the side so that there's space for Nomad camping

  • Made World Generation follow the generation seed (the World's Name) much more closely, but it's still not perfect

  • You can now manage a Monster's Items and check its stats and perks if you interact with them and they're in your party (most useful for Transformed Party Members)

  • Added more safeguards against deletion of nodes used in menus, like an NPC's soul and body. Most relevant for transformed characters being interacted with and then transforming back

  • Changed the categorization of empty Bottles, so they're now Miscellaneous Items instead of Materials, like Lockpicks and Grimoires. This will also categorize them better as Containers, for the future. Expect some weirdness with items from old worlds

  • Using bottles from double clicking in the inventory, or pressing the shortcut key, now properly attempts to fill them up

  • Empty houses in villages will now spawn with their Craft Tables inactive (e.g. Furnaces will not be lit), and Item Containers empty

  • Better text formatting for the ending

  • The boss of the Devil Spire is now 10 levels above its peers

  • Added missing icon for Family Factions

  • Animals are now also properly tagged as unowned if their owner is killed

  • Lamps now no longer cast shadows from their cover

  • Planks can now be used as Fuel in Crafting, and they give the same amount as logs

  • Steal Quests now take the whole stack of the requested stolen item

  • Steal Quests now add the Location of the target's owner to the Subject list

  • Accepting Rescue Quests now adds the Location of the target to the Subject list

  • NPCs now gain Skill Experience from doing Services to you, according to what service it is

  • Less jarring head swaying when interacting with Animals

  • Nerfed the Stealth Skill Experience Gain by 50%

  • Thrown or Shot Items now have their delay until collision-damage procs removed, and thus work much better

  • Owned Items that are picked up now check if the owner is alive before reporting it as stolen, and clear the owned status if so

  • Characters that die now set all spawned items that are theirs as unowned

  • Spawned Items that are owned now check if their owner is dead, and if so, set themselves to unowned

  • Better animations for mounted characters, specially for playing the flute

  • The Shoot magic Effect now shoots Items at 4x the speed

  • When Items are upgraded, they now automatically update your armor and accessories bonuses to stats and defense

  • The Carbon plant is now 2x as expensive

  • Everyone-Projectile Spells now no longer affect Disabled bodies, like faraway enemies in dungeons or animal party members outside of it

  • Some Roamers, like Merchants, may now spawn in chunks that have Locations (e.g. inside Villages or near Dungeons)

  • Players Quests are now reset when regenerating the world, as all quest givers in the old one are lost in the void

  • NPCs now have twice as many Skill Levels per Character Level

  • Forges and Witch Houses are now always spawned in Villages at Level 1, so they're more distinct from the other houses, and consistent with each other

  • Beasts (Monsters, Animals and Bosses) now get twice as many stat points per level than Humanoids, to account for the many actions and abilities they don't have

  • Fixed slightly dislocated/mismatched chunks/minimap/worldmap terrain/POIs

  • Fixed bug when trying to fast-travel multiple times in a row without the Straight Path Perk

  • Fixed incorrect material for the pole of Flags

  • Fixed several incorrect, missing, inconsistent or unbalanced items created with the Create Item magic Effect

  • Fixed bugs when using/equipping Lamps that may get stacked and be stuck unequippable

  • Fixed Scrolls and Grimoires being thrown instead of used/casted when used from the Shortcut bar

  • Fixed incorrect shortcuts and tooltips in the NPC Talk menu, specially for the Service buttons

  • Fixed inconsistent chances of obtaining items from NPC Services

  • Fixed attribute randomization not properly considering if the character is a beast or not, for attribute bonus per level checking

  • Fixed planted spots not saving properly when they despawn due to distance

  • Fixed Can't Travel Again message's amount of seconds not rounding properly when trying to fast-travel multiple times in a row

  • Fixed minor bug with UUID checking for Crate materials/textures

  • Fixed several bugs with Transformed Party Members

  • Fixed more bugs when spells collide with targets after their caster despawns

  • Fixed the Buff/Debuff Effects not changing your body when they start and end

  • Fixed all oddities when looping around the world

  • Fixed the underwater screen effect so it works on ultrawide displays

  • Fixed Western name generation to account for all variables

  • Many more other fixes and adjustments

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3646461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link