As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Maintenance Update is complete! As major and minor issues, and suggestions, kept piling up, it became necessary for the project's health to dedicate a whole update just to sort most of those issues out. So this update was voted for and includes not only almost all major and minor issues solved, or at least the ones that should be done now, but also several of the most requested features, changes and improvements! The remaining points, be it issues or suggestions, will be addressed in future updates, and rest assured that all of them will be dealt with for the game's 1.0 release!

CHANGELOG

Better visuals for the World Map: Ripped edges!

Better color for the underwater regions, and ones outside the map when you're inside

A stylish compass in the bottom-right

Custom markers are no longer a weird dark color, they're back to being red

Better layout and font for the Fast Travel window, and added button hints to it

Implemented a (very lenient) maximum weight to Containers: This makes it so you cannot add more items if the container is above its maximum capacity

Bodies are exempt from this (but remember that corpses decay)

Higher level containers have higher capacities (Lv10 Chest -> 1000 Kg)

This also affects Magic Bag (based on the Spell/Enchantment/Item's Power/Effect)

And the NPC Service Storage (based on the NPC's Bartering, Survival and Athletics Skill Levels)

You can now teach your own Skills to NPCs, using the same NPC Teach Menu (which has been updated to support this). It costs Disposition all the same

Updated the name of ItemContainer Chests to include their Material

You can now choose which color the light of Light/Dark Spells/Enchantments will be! Glowshroom's eaten effect has also been updated

Added a new Option to disable combat music remix

Added a new Option to disable looping of ingame music

Improved and fixed the code for checking to despawn characters that are chasing you in the overworld if they're away from their spawn point. They now don't

Made it so Buff and Debuff Effects have their durations lenghtened when you Transform/Hex, like other Transform/Hex Effects, to avoid making stat changes permanent

You can now combine Dung with any item that expires to expire it instantly

Enchantments and Spells may now buff your attributes past the maximum of 50

Reverted the buff to Spell Memory, to nerf high level spell combos

You now automatically pick up throw weapons and shot projectiles when you get near them if you're still equipping the item and not attacking

Added a new Autowalk button, which automatically makes you move forward, and spends Stamina to run correctly. It also allows you to look around as if on a horse (you can still turn with the arrow keys)

Added a confirmation window when destroying Worlds in the title screen

Shimmied signs to the side so that there's space for Nomad camping

Made World Generation follow the generation seed (the World's Name) much more closely, but it's still not perfect

You can now manage a Monster's Items and check its stats and perks if you interact with them and they're in your party (most useful for Transformed Party Members)

Added more safeguards against deletion of nodes used in menus, like an NPC's soul and body. Most relevant for transformed characters being interacted with and then transforming back

Changed the categorization of empty Bottles, so they're now Miscellaneous Items instead of Materials, like Lockpicks and Grimoires. This will also categorize them better as Containers, for the future. Expect some weirdness with items from old worlds

Using bottles from double clicking in the inventory, or pressing the shortcut key, now properly attempts to fill them up

Empty houses in villages will now spawn with their Craft Tables inactive (e.g. Furnaces will not be lit), and Item Containers empty

Better text formatting for the ending

The boss of the Devil Spire is now 10 levels above its peers

Added missing icon for Family Factions

Animals are now also properly tagged as unowned if their owner is killed

Lamps now no longer cast shadows from their cover

Planks can now be used as Fuel in Crafting, and they give the same amount as logs

Steal Quests now take the whole stack of the requested stolen item

Steal Quests now add the Location of the target's owner to the Subject list

Accepting Rescue Quests now adds the Location of the target to the Subject list

NPCs now gain Skill Experience from doing Services to you, according to what service it is

Less jarring head swaying when interacting with Animals

Nerfed the Stealth Skill Experience Gain by 50%

Thrown or Shot Items now have their delay until collision-damage procs removed, and thus work much better

Owned Items that are picked up now check if the owner is alive before reporting it as stolen, and clear the owned status if so

Characters that die now set all spawned items that are theirs as unowned

Spawned Items that are owned now check if their owner is dead, and if so, set themselves to unowned

Better animations for mounted characters, specially for playing the flute

The Shoot magic Effect now shoots Items at 4x the speed

When Items are upgraded, they now automatically update your armor and accessories bonuses to stats and defense

The Carbon plant is now 2x as expensive

Everyone-Projectile Spells now no longer affect Disabled bodies, like faraway enemies in dungeons or animal party members outside of it

Some Roamers, like Merchants, may now spawn in chunks that have Locations (e.g. inside Villages or near Dungeons)

Players Quests are now reset when regenerating the world, as all quest givers in the old one are lost in the void

NPCs now have twice as many Skill Levels per Character Level

Forges and Witch Houses are now always spawned in Villages at Level 1, so they're more distinct from the other houses, and consistent with each other

Beasts (Monsters, Animals and Bosses) now get twice as many stat points per level than Humanoids, to account for the many actions and abilities they don't have

Fixed slightly dislocated/mismatched chunks/minimap/worldmap terrain/POIs

Fixed bug when trying to fast-travel multiple times in a row without the Straight Path Perk

Fixed incorrect material for the pole of Flags

Fixed several incorrect, missing, inconsistent or unbalanced items created with the Create Item magic Effect

Fixed bugs when using/equipping Lamps that may get stacked and be stuck unequippable

Fixed Scrolls and Grimoires being thrown instead of used/casted when used from the Shortcut bar

Fixed incorrect shortcuts and tooltips in the NPC Talk menu, specially for the Service buttons

Fixed inconsistent chances of obtaining items from NPC Services

Fixed attribute randomization not properly considering if the character is a beast or not, for attribute bonus per level checking

Fixed planted spots not saving properly when they despawn due to distance

Fixed Can't Travel Again message's amount of seconds not rounding properly when trying to fast-travel multiple times in a row

Fixed minor bug with UUID checking for Crate materials/textures

Fixed several bugs with Transformed Party Members

Fixed more bugs when spells collide with targets after their caster despawns

Fixed the Buff/Debuff Effects not changing your body when they start and end

Fixed all oddities when looping around the world

Fixed the underwater screen effect so it works on ultrawide displays

Fixed Western name generation to account for all variables