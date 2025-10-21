Added だいせん町 with new lessons and words to unlock
Added lesson on the ～てください form
Added direct dictionary access during dialogues
Added a “I don’t know” button in Smart Test
External keyboards can now be used for flick-keyboard input questions
Added 温かい in temperature lesson (Kurashiki)
Added an option to confirm sentence block exercises manually, instead of automatic confirmation
Added a sort by unlock time option in Kanjidex
Added an option to disable blinking effects
Added a color-blind mode (beta)
Improved several word definitions
Bug and localization fixes
Version 1.00.0100
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2701721
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update