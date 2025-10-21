 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20438666 Edited 21 October 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added だいせん町 with new lessons and words to unlock

  • Added lesson on the ～てください form

  • Added direct dictionary access during dialogues

  • Added a “I don’t know” button in Smart Test

  • External keyboards can now be used for flick-keyboard input questions

  • Added 温かい in temperature lesson (Kurashiki)

  • Added an option to confirm sentence block exercises manually, instead of automatic confirmation

  • Added a sort by unlock time option in Kanjidex

  • Added an option to disable blinking effects

  • Added a color-blind mode (beta)

  • Improved several word definitions

  • Bug and localization fixes

