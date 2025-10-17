Ravens Carnage — Update ⚔️
The newest update has arrived, bringing new artifacts and important fixes!
🧭 New Artifacts
Four brand-new artifacts have arrived to boost your combat and strategy options:
⏳ Golden Clock: Increases fire rate on all weapons by 25%.
🧪 Gravity Potion: When sliding, creates an explosion that applies anti-gravity to nearby monsters.
🥤 Cola SpeedRunner Can: Increases Stamina Regeneration by 50%.
💀 Critical Skull: Grants a 22% chance to deal 2x critical damage with any weapon.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where strange characters appeared in textboxes when using English language.
→ If this still happens anywhere, please report it so we can fix it.
☢️ Teaser — Atomic Evil
A new threat is rising...
Coming next month: Atomic Evil.
Get the Uranium Katalysator in a devastated Nuclear Power Plant.
Forge new alliances.
Uncover what really happened to Simon.
🧠 Big things are coming in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!
