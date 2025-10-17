 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20438589 Edited 17 October 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ravens Carnage — Update ⚔️

The newest update has arrived, bringing new artifacts and important fixes!

🧭 New Artifacts

Four brand-new artifacts have arrived to boost your combat and strategy options:

  • Golden Clock: Increases fire rate on all weapons by 25%.

  • 🧪 Gravity Potion: When sliding, creates an explosion that applies anti-gravity to nearby monsters.

  • 🥤 Cola SpeedRunner Can: Increases Stamina Regeneration by 50%.

  • 💀 Critical Skull: Grants a 22% chance to deal 2x critical damage with any weapon.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where strange characters appeared in textboxes when using English language.
    → If this still happens anywhere, please report it so we can fix it.

☢️ Teaser — Atomic Evil

A new threat is rising...
Coming next month: Atomic Evil.

  • Get the Uranium Katalysator in a devastated Nuclear Power Plant.

  • Forge new alliances.

  • Uncover what really happened to Simon.

🧠 Big things are coming in the next few weeks. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2691281
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link