Hey folks!

It is once again Friday and the weekend is almost upon us (hooray!) What are your plans for this weekend?

This week on Behind the Dice, we asked the devs: Are there any fun easter eggs in the game?

Read on to find out!

There are a few! Well it depends on your definition I suppose. Even though we didn’t really have the bandwidth to do much storytelling, I wanted to sneak as much worldbuilding in as possible. Many of the characters contain references to particular bits of Arthurian lore, Balin’s thinly veiled nods to the fact he accidentally killed his brother, the playable spear wreathed in the beards of defeated kings, etc.

In a more traditional sense this is also true. A couple of the achievement names are Monty Python lines, and we included some real-life knights into the foe roster! Namely Reginald, a hastily pieced together character used in a fantastic Dicealot promotional livestream from the Yogscast. When we saw him on screen we knew he belonged in the game. And he’s not the only one! But I’ll let our players find the others.

Reginald is honestly a vibe. Reckon y'all can find the other easter eggs? 👀

Community spotlight - these numbers go hard

Credits: Discord Community Member Stefnos

Incredible how this has been achieved!

Also, we're at 129 reviews! We are very very grateful to hear all your thoughts on how the Dicealot experience has been, thank you so much:)

We'll be back next week for another Behind the Dice and probably try to get you some stats! Anything specific you'd like to see?