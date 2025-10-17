Dear Tankers and Mechanics!
SitrepWe are back with another patch. This time, we were forced to release it early. Initially, we had planned to release a major update on 11 November. However, issues with the tutorials (the AI gunner was not shooting, thus blocking multi crew) and Unity informing us of critical security issues meant that we had to prepare an earlier patch.
To read more about our latest development progresses make sure to checkout last DEVELOPMENT STATUS #81
What's in Patch 1.1.4
- Graphics overhaul, blurry graphics fix, better sky, shadows and terrain quality
- Lot’s of fixes for AI pathfinding, both for vehicles and infantry
- Issues with ballistics ricochet, the game should be more stable here
Changelog 1.1.4Below is the full list of changes being made:
Added:
- Keybinding for multi crew toggle and mg reload options
- New voiceovers for Using smoke grenades / extinguishers, no more smoke grenades/extinghuishers, no more ammo or ammo incorrect (played when player hits enemy tank with HE shell without effect)
- Reloading mg with R key (by default)
- Disabling roof mg visibility when player is in commander cupola camera mode (not peeking out)
- Loading progress % of Waiting for all units to be spawned
Fixed:
- KV-1S now correctly applies camouflage and other customizations on turret that has been replaced
- Entering customizer menu disables outline/highlight that was caused by hook of crane
- Entering customizer menu enables vehicle hull visibility (it could be disabled by hook previously)
- AI infantry now uses correctly their weapon as their aiming point origin instead of center of mass
- The game won't block TPP camera on tutorial scenes (it caused error with task that expected player to change camera to TPP)
- Allied tanks when get on fire will say correct voice over
- Mounting and dismounting the turret and then despawning the tank will no longer desync client save state on repair section
- Game will no longer play automatic weapon loop if player playing as character lost control (due to battle ending)
- T-34 tracks should now no longer clip into wheels
- Added quicker reaction to ricochets for voice over and hitcam, the game won't wait 10-15 seconds untill the bullet gets destroyed after flying into the void to say about shot effect
- PTRD now can ricochet
- Added Ricochet voice over as ballistic shot result
- T70 vehicle interior collider was misplaced, sometimes reaching outside the exterior armor
- Added colliders for vehicles for first trench on C1M9 (near first spawn)
- Infantry keep attacking after finishing 3rd objective on C1M9
- Filters now work in Vehicle spawners next to graveyard npc
- Vehicles spawning on repair station should now no longer spawn in air
- A crash of the game that occured on soviet repair section
- Veterans of the War achievement should now work - it wasnt even connected at all
- Error when our AI Gunner in Multicrew mode did not shoot at selected target
- Error when AI infantry sometimes threw grenades or molotovs at significant distances
- PTRD now work
Modified:
- Game version changed from 1.1.3 to 1.1.4
- Graphics overhaul, better shadows, sky and terrain
- Increased price of conversion of all tanks by 3x
- Decreased size of AI vision blocker colliders on few vegetation objects
- Overmatch ballistics mechanic has been disabled as we see it only caused issues. Ricochets should now be better calculated
- Giving orders to our own vehicle will result in specifing which crew role needs to do what
- Added darker background for Info Menu
- Added compressor effect for all VO to be leveled equally
- Added detaching of mudguards/non essentials based on HP and added modifier for penetration of incoming projectile to armor thickness in decision if that armor detaches
- Increased chance to hit crouched/proned units for infantry
- When target moves the shooter will loose his zero-in
What next?The next patch will bring in gunner direct control when the player is peeked out, battle save system, radial menu for easier control over our units and tank.
Thank you for your support, we are working. See you next time!
DeGenerals
Changed files in this update