17 October 2025 Build 20438360 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sitting

  • Added the ability for villagers to sit on chairs, benches, and anything sittable :)
  • You can now sit on the decorations other villagers place
  • When sitting down, you now sit-up in the same place as you sat down in


Fields

  • Added a use for watering pots! You can now water fields to increase growth rate (finally giving watering pots a use), and made fields take 4 days to fully grow instead of 3 (if unwatered)
  • Fixed fields still growing in the winter
  • Fixed fields not loading at their correct growth phase


Other improvements and fixes

  • Added villager stories for reading
  • Improved construction placement and finishing effects
  • Fixed not being able to craft specific variants and colours in the tailor
  • Fixed villagers getting stuck in the depths of mines
  • Fixed villager speech bubble text overflowing when longer than 3 lines
  • Fixed occasionally not being able to enter your house
  • Fixed some parts of stories being skipped

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1881941
