Sitting
- Added the ability for villagers to sit on chairs, benches, and anything sittable :)
- You can now sit on the decorations other villagers place
- When sitting down, you now sit-up in the same place as you sat down in
Fields
- Added a use for watering pots! You can now water fields to increase growth rate (finally giving watering pots a use), and made fields take 4 days to fully grow instead of 3 (if unwatered)
- Fixed fields still growing in the winter
- Fixed fields not loading at their correct growth phase
Other improvements and fixes
- Added villager stories for reading
- Improved construction placement and finishing effects
- Fixed not being able to craft specific variants and colours in the tailor
- Fixed villagers getting stuck in the depths of mines
- Fixed villager speech bubble text overflowing when longer than 3 lines
- Fixed occasionally not being able to enter your house
- Fixed some parts of stories being skipped
Changed files in this update