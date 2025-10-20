 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20438278 Edited 20 October 2025 – 15:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
FIXED

- Fixed shove bug. The call to IsoGameCharacter.Hit() had to have bIgnoreDamage == true for the shove through zombie bug not to occur.
- Fixed melee and ranged targets for other split-screen players being highlighted.
- Fixed very mysterious buildings that were blocking the highway south of Muldraugh.
- Fixed EffectsManager double-freeing models.
- Fixed a vulnerability in the Lua deletion code. Our thanks to Jab for reporting this. This was included in a previous patch to both B41 and B42 but not referenced until now for security reasons as it affected both.

Changed depots in unstable branch

View more data in app history for build 20438278
macOS Project Zomboid Mac Depot Depot 108602
Linux Project Zomboid Linux Depot Depot 108603
Windows Project Zomboid Windows Depot Depot 108604
