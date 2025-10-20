FIXED
- Fixed shove bug. The call to IsoGameCharacter.Hit() had to have bIgnoreDamage == true for the shove through zombie bug not to occur.
- Fixed melee and ranged targets for other split-screen players being highlighted.
- Fixed very mysterious buildings that were blocking the highway south of Muldraugh.
- Fixed EffectsManager double-freeing models.
- Fixed a vulnerability in the Lua deletion code. Our thanks to Jab for reporting this. This was included in a previous patch to both B41 and B42 but not referenced until now for security reasons as it affected both.
Build 42.12.2 UNSTABLE Hotfix Released
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 20438278
macOS Project Zomboid Mac Depot Depot 108602
Linux Project Zomboid Linux Depot Depot 108603
Windows Project Zomboid Windows Depot Depot 108604
Changed depots in unstable branch