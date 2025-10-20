FIXED



- Fixed shove bug. The call to IsoGameCharacter.Hit() had to have bIgnoreDamage == true for the shove through zombie bug not to occur.

- Fixed melee and ranged targets for other split-screen players being highlighted.

- Fixed very mysterious buildings that were blocking the highway south of Muldraugh.

- Fixed EffectsManager double-freeing models.

- Fixed a vulnerability in the Lua deletion code. Our thanks to Jab for reporting this. This was included in a previous patch to both B41 and B42 but not referenced until now for security reasons as it affected both.