 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20438258 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:32:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As we've brought Halloween to Deck of Haunts recently, we felt there were still some places we could add a bit of Autumn/Fall vibes. So we did just that!

Apart from that we've also gone over a lot of shaders to try and optimize some more so your computers do not have to serve as a heater as well, in the coming cold season.

In case you have missed it, we're also working on a Scenario Builder that integrates with the Steam Workshop:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/3179730/view/675101905241768211?l=english
Changes

  • Optimization pass to performance in shaders.

  • Added an additional fall layer to the exterior environment.

  • Reworked exterior landscape and grass materials to blend better.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻

Changed files in this update

Depot 3179731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link