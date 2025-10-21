As we've brought Halloween to Deck of Haunts recently, we felt there were still some places we could add a bit of Autumn/Fall vibes. So we did just that!

Apart from that we've also gone over a lot of shaders to try and optimize some more so your computers do not have to serve as a heater as well, in the coming cold season.

In case you have missed it, we're also working on a Scenario Builder that integrates with the Steam Workshop:

Optimization pass to performance in shaders.

Added an additional fall layer to the exterior environment.

Reworked exterior landscape and grass materials to blend better.

Thanks to all the players that are following us along from the start. And welcome to all potential new players reading this!

If you like Deck of Haunts, and the direction in which we are going with it, feel free to leave a review, as it helps us a lot more than you think! 👻