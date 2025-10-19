Improvements
- Added the option to choose a monitor in the graphics settings
- Visually improved the behavior of water wheels from the Upgrades system
- Minor changes in trading (UI, trade deals)
- UI scaling improvements
- Visual tweaks to the gods relationship tree
- Better first-person animations
- Added the ability to pet the panda
- Removed flickering of visualizers (fertility, city range)
Fixed
- Fixed NPCs getting stuck in houses
- Fixed incorrect calculation of workforce strength when using various modifiers
- Festival-related fixes
- Warehouse behavior fixes; resolved an issue where they stopped collecting goods
- Fixed warnings remaining after water wheels
- Fixed HUD elements not responding to clicks
- Fixed the game freezing after loading a city (if the problem still occurs, contact us)
- Fixed a bug related to clicking the coal switch from the Upgrade in a production building
- Fixed several rarer crashes
Note!
- If the game fails to start after the update, the most common cause is an error while downloading content. The solution is to verify the game files in the Steam app.
