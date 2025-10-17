Hey Everyone!



It's that time of the year where the trees turn orange and the leafs start to fall on the ground. That means only one thing... Halloween! The lobby is now fully Halloween themed, spookyyyyy.

I can't believe it's already been a year since the previous Halloween event. That went by so fast!

We made another Free Halloween Skin for Halloween 2025! Keep warm with the latest pumpkin sweater paired with fancy purple pantalons. Oh yeah, and there was a little accident with the saw...



You can find the new skin at the graveyard. So get your friends together and check it out! We hope you have a happy Halloween with lots of Trick or Treatin'. Check out the screenshots:

-------------



Cheers,

The Developer