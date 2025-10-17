This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s time for another Raiders Rise update, let’s dive in!

🎮 BCN Game Fest 2025 Recap

What. A. Weekend.

Huge thanks to everyone who stopped by our booth at BCN Game Fest 2025 to meet the team and try out Raiders Rise!

It was awesome meeting so many new faces (and a few familiar ones too.) Your feedback, laughs, and chaotic plays made the whole event unforgettable. Thanks for being part of the growing Raiders Rise community!

⚙️ Raider Screen

Behind the scenes, we’ve been hard at work on the Raider Screen, your one-stop shop for all things Raider!

Here’s what’s coming together:

Overview Tab: Check out your Raider and all their cosmetics in one slick view.

Details Tab: Dive into upgrades and abilities to fine-tune your build.

Progression Panel: Coming soon, track your Raider’s growth over time!

💎 Crystal Collection & Extraction Experiments

We’ve been testing new ways to spice up our gameplay!

Now, the more crystals you grab, the better upgrades you’ll earn. We also experimented with Extraction Pods, where you’d deposit crystals mid-match. It’s a fun twist, but after testing, it didn’t quite fit the flow of Raiders Rise. Still, it’s all part of the process, testing wild ideas to make every match more fun and dynamic.

🧬 Raiders & Skins

Concept art’s been on fire! Atabusk and Jerar just got their second skins!

In 3D, the adorable Jaeger is shaping up beautifully, and we’ve started bringing Blayze’s steampunk and Lence’s flower power skins to life.

Animation-wise, Zantetsu and Sky are looking slick with their new skins, while Vode and Jaeger are mid-animation magic right now.

🌵 New Levels Incoming

Our desert planet is almost ready to roll!

We’re wrapping up the final level concepts, and both the Train and Split levels are progressing nicely in 3D.

Get ready for some sun, sand, and a few surprises.

Thanks for reading, Raiders and for all your support on this journey!

If you haven’t already:

➡️ Wishlist Raiders Rise on Steam to stay in the loop

➡️ Join our Discord to playtest with us!

See you in the next update! 🚀