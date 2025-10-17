Hey all!



Claustrophobia has been released for 3 years now, and I believe its completely different as from the initial release.

I have worked on getting the game run better, more reliable and logical. Reworked many of the annoying puzzles and changed quite some areas.

The Nailgun has been removed in this update, the nailgun was a fun weapon but added nothing more than filler, and caused for confusion because it did 0 damage to the mutant. I have decided to remove it, and replaced it with the reloadable PDW-K early on.

This also means that the achievement has been altered, you'll keep it if you have gotten the achievement prior.

Thank you guys so much for the continous support!



Fixes:

- Fixed tunnel scare

- Fixed random mesh placement

- Reworked AI for more challenging chasing sequences

Additions:

- Added new Lore Pages (2)

- Added enemy mutant enemy death sound

- Added impact effects on enemy mutant

- Added enemy mutant to turn around if attacked from behind

- Added enemy mutant buffed (from 700hp to 2300hp) to be able to be killed by PDW-K using approx 40 shots

- Added 2 new achievements

- Added icons to all achievements

- Removed Nailgun

- Removed Ammo Boxes

- Placed more Ammo along the way

- Placed more Research

