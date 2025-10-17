• More reliable quest progression: fewer stuck quests and smoother objective transitions.
• New interactive tutorials to help with buying/selling and using the forge.
• Fixed incorrect removal/behavior of status effects during/after combat.
• Loading screen improved: game version displayed and clearer “press any key / click to start” prompt.
• Some UI/asset optimizations to reduce download size and improve loading.
Translations status
• Quest translations are still in progress. New quests were implemented in English first; Portuguese and other languages will receive translations in upcoming updates.
If you find bugs or translation issues
• Please report them on the Steam forum/bug report with reproduction steps, screenshots, and (if possible) the affected save file.
• Include the version shown on the loading screen to help us identify the correct build.
Thank you for playing — your feedback helps prioritize fixes and translations.
Changed files in this update