17 October 2025 Build 20438019 Edited 17 October 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• More reliable quest progression: fewer stuck quests and smoother objective transitions.

• New interactive tutorials to help with buying/selling and using the forge.

• Fixed incorrect removal/behavior of status effects during/after combat.

• Loading screen improved: game version displayed and clearer “press any key / click to start” prompt.

• Some UI/asset optimizations to reduce download size and improve loading.

Translations status

• Quest translations are still in progress. New quests were implemented in English first; Portuguese and other languages will receive translations in upcoming updates.

If you find bugs or translation issues

• Please report them on the Steam forum/bug report with reproduction steps, screenshots, and (if possible) the affected save file.

• Include the version shown on the loading screen to help us identify the correct build.

Thank you for playing — your feedback helps prioritize fixes and translations.

