 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20438008 Edited 17 October 2025 – 15:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Levels added!
- Graphics on magic puzzles improved!
- Gameplay on merging games improved!
- Drag and merge dragons fixed!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2495051
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2495052
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2495053
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link